COVID-19 outbreak declared north of Bancroft
Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 north of Bancroft.
It involved a total of 11 cases in several homes in Hastings Highlands, a Wednesday-morning news release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated. The cases were confirmed by workers at that health unit and with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.
The Hastings-Prince Edward unit does not normally identify outbreak locations but the release stated exceptions are made when needed, such as when trying to notify high-risk contacts of infected people and “reducing the risk of further transmission.”
In a rare move, the health unit will hold a special testing blitz Thursday in the hamlet of Maynooth. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Logger’s Field, 6 ANAF Road.
The pop-up testing centre will be open to anyone who may have been in contact with a case or who has symptoms, even very mild ones, including a sore throat or runny nose.
Anyone who instead goes to a COVID-19 assessment centre should cite the investigation number, 2238-2021-41725, when booking the appointment.
“It is incredibly important that all community members monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” the release quoted medical officer Dr. Piotr Oglaza as saying.
“If symptoms develop, please isolate right away and only leave isolation to seek testing for COVID-19.
“Our case investigations show that individuals are not always following public health guidance and are ignoring symptoms and delaying testing, which puts everyone in the community at risk,” he said.
“If you feel sick, please make a responsible choice and get tested to protect yourself and others.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 37.8 degrees C or warmer; a new cough; muscle aches, joint pain and tiredness; shortness of breath or other difficulty breathing; feeling tired; sore throat; heache; runny nose; new loss of taste or smell; and gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, stomach pain or diarrhea.
The release asked everyone to leave home only for essential reasons, have close contact only with the people in their households, wear a face covering when distancing isn’t possible, and washing hands frequently.
Anyone who has tested positive, has symptoms or is a high-risk contact must – by law – self-isolate. Violators may be fined $5,000 and could face a Superior Court order.
For details, visit www.hpepublichealth.ca or Ontario’s website.
“All residents are also reminded that no one is immune to the virus and some individuals may be exposed despite their best efforts. Be kind to one another as we work together to stop the spread of this virus,” the release added.