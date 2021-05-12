COVID-19 outbreak declared north of Bancroft

Article content

Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 north of Bancroft.

It involved a total of 11 cases in several homes in Hastings Highlands, a Wednesday-morning news release from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health stated. The cases were confirmed by workers at that health unit and with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The Hastings-Prince Edward unit does not normally identify outbreak locations but the release stated exceptions are made when needed, such as when trying to notify high-risk contacts of infected people and “reducing the risk of further transmission.”

In a rare move, the health unit will hold a special testing blitz Thursday in the hamlet of Maynooth. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Logger’s Field, 6 ANAF Road.

The pop-up testing centre will be open to anyone who may have been in contact with a case or who has symptoms, even very mild ones, including a sore throat or runny nose.