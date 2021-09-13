Local cases of COVID-19 declined slightly over the weekend, with 28 cases active as of Monday morning.

There were nine recoveries and six new cases reported Monday by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the first update since Friday.

COVID cases decline to 28; one student case announced

Friday had seen one confirmed case reported by the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board; the case was that of a student of Harmony Public School in Belleville’s Thurlow Ward. No further information about the case was announced. The school board noted positive cases at school do not necessarily mean the person was infected in a school.

Most student cases in Ontario have resulted from contact outside of schools, chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said recently.

Two of Monday’s new local cases were in Quinte West; the others were single cases in North Hastings, central Hastings County, the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, and Prince Edward County.

One case was a person who had been vaccinated fully; the rest were unvaccinated, the health unit reported.

Two cases were due to travel outside the region. One was due to local spread, and another resulted from close contact with an infected person. No modes of transmission had been determined in two cases.

There were no new deaths reported.

One person with the virus was in Belleville General Hospital’s intensive care unit, though not requiring a ventilator.

There were 1,318 total cases logged, of which 1,278 were reported as recovered. There were 611 cases involving variants of concern.

The sole local outbreak was at Caressant Care Retirement Residence in Marmora; the case count there remained unchanged at 12.