Ford calls for unity amid divisions over election, vaccine passports
One day after a divisive federal election, and on the day before a controversial provincial vaccine passport’s debut, Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for unity.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative premier expressed his congratulations to all party leaders, including federal Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who was re-elected prime minister.
“For many, this has been an extremely difficult and divisive election and I would like to take this opportunity to urge unity,” Ford stated. “Emotions have run high as candidates from all parties debated pandemic policies, including vaccine certificates.”
Ontario’s vaccine certificate program takes effect Wednesday. Proof of full vaccination or medical exemption, along with identification, will be required for entry to some spaces.
“I understand your concerns about protecting your civil liberties and right to privacy,” said Ford. “While many fully vaccinated people like myself share these concerns, the greater concern is having to shut down again or experience a sudden surge in cases like in Alberta and Saskatchewan.”
“This pandemic remains an emergency and there are real-world consequences of not acting,” he added.
“We must continue to do everything we can to protect our hard-fought progress so that we can provide businesses the stability they need and deserve. We need to do everything in our power to avoid future lockdowns and closures.”
He said the “exceptional measures” are temporary and will be removed as soon as doing so is responsible.
The premier called for more vaccinations, saying Ontarians’ “hard work and determination” are helping to flatten the curve of the fourth wave and allowing Ontario to help Alberta.
“I want to be clear: COVID-19 doesn’t care about partisanship or politics and I will continue to work closely with the prime minister,” Ford concluded.
“People elected our government to work in the best interests of Ontario, not in service of one political party over others. That’s exactly what our government will continue to do as we do everything possible to protect our people and our progress.”
Printed proof of vaccination will be accepted pending the creation of a new digital vaccine certificate which is to be released by Oct. 22. But digital copies, vaccine information, and other details about COVID-19 are available from the Ontario website at covid19.ontario.ca.
Across Ontario on Tuesday there were 574 new cases, 764 recoveries and eight more deaths. To date 9,663 people in the province had died of COVID-19.
The effective reproduction number – the estimated number of people infected by one person with the virus – dipped to 0.99. In the last week it had hovered slightly above 1.0.
There were 97 more people with the virus in hospitals, for a total of 330.
Of those, 179 were patients in intensive care due to COVID-19. It was an increase of two, with 155 testing positive. The number of patients on ventilators increased by seven, totalling 130.
Local COVID statistics
Active cases of COVID-19 in Hastings-Prince Edward increased on Tuesday to 34, an increase of one from a day earlier.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health listed two new cases in Quinte West, one in Belleville and another in Prince Edward County. Three were unvaccinated people and one was vaccinated fully, the health unit’s daily update showed.
The oldest of the patients was in their 30s. One case was due to a close contact amid an outbreak, two due to close contact (without an outbreak) and the mode of transmission for the fourth hadn’t been identified.
While the health unit provides details of vaccination status, mode of transmission, gender, age, and area of residence, the updates do not link that data to specific cases.
There were two new recoveries and no new deaths.
Cases totalled 1,352, with 633 linked to variants of concern, plus 1,305 recoveries and 13 deaths, with the latest death announced Monday.
There was one fewer person with COVID-19 in hospital. One person on a ventilator was in Belleville General Hospital’s intensive-care unit.
A Sept. 17 baseball game at Trenton’s Bain Park was announced as the source of an outbreak, with four known cases to date. Anyone who was at the game and was not vaccinated fully is considered to be a high-risk contact and should seek testing and isolate, health unit officials stated Monday.
The outbreak at Marmora’s Caressant Care Retirement Residence ended Friday, according to Tuesday’s update.
Among residents 12 and older, 86 per cent had received at least one dose of vaccine and 77 per cent had received two.
More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.