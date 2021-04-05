COVID cases increasing steadily; exposure at another city pub

Article content

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing quickly in Hastings-Prince Edward, with 107 active as of Sunday and an exposure reported at another Belleville pub.

Anyone at The Duke Pub in Belleville after noon Friday, April 2 is considered a high-risk contact of someone with the virus who visited the pub while contagious, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported Saturday.

All must self-isolate immediately, leaving only to seek testing. Testing should be sought as soon as possible and again on April 12, even if the first test is negative.

Provide the investigation number of 2238-2021-37424 to the testing centre.

Each person must stay in isolation through April 16, even if both tests are negative.

Health unit authorities also ask anyone who visited the pub between March 30 and April 1 to seek testing immediately, even if no symptoms are present, and provide the above testing number to the testing centre.