COVID cases increasing steadily; exposure at another city pub
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing quickly in Hastings-Prince Edward, with 107 active as of Sunday and an exposure reported at another Belleville pub.
Anyone at The Duke Pub in Belleville after noon Friday, April 2 is considered a high-risk contact of someone with the virus who visited the pub while contagious, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported Saturday.
All must self-isolate immediately, leaving only to seek testing. Testing should be sought as soon as possible and again on April 12, even if the first test is negative.
Provide the investigation number of 2238-2021-37424 to the testing centre.
Each person must stay in isolation through April 16, even if both tests are negative.
Health unit authorities also ask anyone who visited the pub between March 30 and April 1 to seek testing immediately, even if no symptoms are present, and provide the above testing number to the testing centre.
They should watch for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit to the pub and stay isolated at home until results are known.
Health unit workers were still identifying and contacting high-risk contacts as of Saturday. They remind the public people may be exposed to the virus despite their best efforts.
Across the region, meanwhile, 10 new cases were announced Sunday and 22 on Saturday.
Sunday’s update from the health unit showed four active outbreaks, with two each in Belleville and Quinte West.
The active case counts by area were: Quinte West, 39; Belleville, 35; central Hastings County, 12; Tyendinaga Township-Deseronto, 9; Prince Edward County, 8; Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, 2; North Hastings, 2.
Three cases were workers in health care, a category which includes long-term care.
Three people with COVID-19 were in hospital locally; two of them were in intensive care.
The region’s totals since the pandemic began were 574 cases and 457 recoveries. No new deaths were reported; the total remained at 6.
Fifty-eight cases have been linked to variants of concern.
There had, as of Sunday, been 33,877 doses of vaccine administered, with 2,097 people vaccinated fully.
New statistics are to be released this afternoon. Watch The Intelligencer for details.