Article content The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in two outbreaks at Belleville General Hospital on Wednesday reached 21, but officials said there was no sign of “ongoing transmission” of the virus. “To date all of the cases we have linked to this outbreak are tied to the initial transmissions,” said Susan Rowe, Quinte Health Care’s vice-president of people and strategy. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No new transmission in QHC outbreaks: officials Back to video Communications director Catherine Walker wrote via e-mail the three people had “tested positive around the same time.” “We don’t know who the initial case was,” said Rowe. “We’re not seeing contacts of contacts now testing positive,” she said. Dr. Ethan Toumishey of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said officials can infer when the first people were exposed and “we do not see ongoing transmission from the exposure periods.” The infections of two patients and one staff member were linked to an outbreak in the regional intensive care unit, Rowe said.

Article content But the patients had since been transferred to Quinte 5 – where an earlier outbreak continued – and the staff member has since been cleared by the health unit to return to work. While the patients are no longer in the unit, Walker continued, “their cases meet case definition of an outbreak because they were hospital acquired, most likely when they were in ICU.” Ontario defines hospital outbreaks as those with two cases – either patients or workers or both – within a 14-day period. Rowe said anyone working in the ICU or on Quinte 5 will be tested every four to five days “as an added precaution” to identify asymptomatic cases. She said the hospital is one of 39 in Ontario with at least one outbreak. The ICU is the hospital’s third outbreak since the pandemic began but the second one in three weeks. The second outbreak was declared April 27 on the Quinte 5, a general-medicine inpatient floor. Quinte Health Care’s website described the outbreaks as being separate. Rowe added additional precautions are in place and it remained safe to go to QHC hospitals for care. The Quinte 5 outbreak involved nine patient cases and nine staff, she said. Only patients with confirmed COVID-19, or highly-suspected of having it, are being added to the unit, said Rowe. Some without the virus, but who were there prior to the outbreak, remain there. “The nurses and PSWs who work on that unit are only working on Quinte 5,” she said, and other the presence of other specialized staff who work in other units is now limited.

Article content “All staff are working in isolation.” That means spending break time alone and not carpooling, she said. “We’re working very closely with public health and with our own infection and prevention control experts in the hospital” to try to stop further spread, Rowe said. She said North American studies show common break rooms are one of the biggest risks of spreading the virus in hospitals, since people gather and remove their masks to eat. That’s not necessarily what happened; we just know that tends to be the biggest risk,” she said. “This disease looks for moments like that. There were 15 workers required to be off-duty on Wednesday, said Rowe. They included people who were ill, isolating after close contact, or barred from working on an outbreak unit because of duties elsewhere in the hospital. “It has been challenging for our front-line staff but they are managing. “They’ve been showing incredible resiliency through this.”

