COVID spreading in under-30 group due to unnecessary contact: health unit

An increase of COVID-19 cases in the under-30 age group has public health authorities reminding young people and parents to avoid close contact with other households during Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Investigations into recent COVID-19 cases have revealed youth and young adults are still taking part “in voluntary activities that result in unnecessary close contact with others,” Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced Monday in a news release.

“This is often taking place in social settings where there are no infection control precautions such as distancing, sanitizing, and masking, in effect,” the release stated.

That’s causing the virus to spread among people younger than 30, the release continued, noting 35 per cent of active cases in the region are among people ages 30 and younger. That puts other age groups at risk, the release noted.

“Unfortunately, we are continuing to see voluntary close contact taking place between individuals in all age groups – in particular, youth and young adults who are gathering for social reasons,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in the release.