COVID spreading in under-30 group due to unnecessary contact: health unit
Article content
An increase of COVID-19 cases in the under-30 age group has public health authorities reminding young people and parents to avoid close contact with other households during Ontario’s stay-at-home order.
Investigations into recent COVID-19 cases have revealed youth and young adults are still taking part “in voluntary activities that result in unnecessary close contact with others,” Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced Monday in a news release.
COVID spreading in under-30 group due to unnecessary contact: health unit Back to video
“This is often taking place in social settings where there are no infection control precautions such as distancing, sanitizing, and masking, in effect,” the release stated.
That’s causing the virus to spread among people younger than 30, the release continued, noting 35 per cent of active cases in the region are among people ages 30 and younger. That puts other age groups at risk, the release noted.
“Unfortunately, we are continuing to see voluntary close contact taking place between individuals in all age groups – in particular, youth and young adults who are gathering for social reasons,” medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said in the release.
Advertisement
Article content
“Youth and young adults are not immune to the spread of COVID-19 and by participating in voluntary social activities they may put others in their household, and community, at risk.”
Young people may experience very mild symptoms of COVID-19, but they can still spread it and should be tested, the release added. Even a runny or stuffy nose should result in testing.
And even when you’re feeling well, close contact with people outside your home should be avoided, it continued.
The release acknowledged young people need social contact to develop and that all age groups need contact to ensure good mental health.
“However, the sooner case counts can be lowered in our region, the sooner public health restrictions will be eased,” the release stated.
“Young adults are asked to make responsible choices that protect both them and the more vulnerable around them. Parents are asked to help youth stay strong and support choices and activities that will not contribute to the potential spread of COVID-19.
”Connect safely with friends online, get outside and get active with household members, visit a local park or trail that is open, or try a new hobby or activity that does not involve close contact with others,” it stated.
“To reduce the risk of spreading infection both in and out of your household, avoid sharing drinks, utensils, cigarettes, masks, and/or anything else that touches your mouth or face.”
For more information, visit hpePublicHealth.ca or Ontario’s website.