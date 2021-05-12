COVID update: 83 cases active locally; half of Ontarians have first dose

Article content

More than half of adult Ontarians have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Wednesday.

But new outbreaks and variants of concern continue are keeping Hastings-Prince Edward’s COVID-19 activity relatively steady.

There were eight new cases and five recoveries reported Wednesday by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, with 83 cases active and no new deaths.

Seventeen people with the virus were inpatients in Belleville General Hospital, with seven in intensive care and five on ventilators.

The health united reported a total of six active outbreaks, half of them declared since Sunday. The latest were a community outbreak declared Tuesday in Hastings Highlands, a workplace outbreak declared Monday in Tweed, and a workplace outbreak declared Sunday in Belleville. The three totalled 12 cases.

The seven-day average of high-risk contacts per case jumped from seven on Tuesday to 10.4 on Wednesday, but the positivity rate for people tested in the last seven days was 1.8 per cent, an improvement of 0.2 per cent from the past week.

Thirty-eight per cent of residents had received their first doses of vaccine; three per cent had two doses.

A provincial news release reported Ontario “remains on track to have administered first doses to 65 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and over by the end of May.”