COVID update: two active cases, vaccinations continue

Hastings-Prince Edward’s COVID-19 active case count held at two on Wednesday, with the only increases in pandemic statistics being those of vaccinations.
The latest local COVID-19 statistics from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health:
- Active cases: 2
- Hospitalizations: 0
- Patients in intensive care: 0
- On ventilator: 0
- Outbreaks: 0
- Total cases: 1,127
- Total recoveries: 1,114
- Total deaths: 11
- Total variant-of-concern cases: 493
- Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 110,508 (74% of those eligible)
- With second dose: 32,899 (22%)
- Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,524 (84%)
- With two doses: 2,310 (77%)
More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca
To book vaccination: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.
