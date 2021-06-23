COVID update: two active cases, vaccinations continue

Postmedia Staff
Jun 23, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health headquarters in Belleville
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health headquarters in Belleville Photo by Luke Hendry /Luke Hendry

Hastings-Prince Edward’s COVID-19 active case count held at two on Wednesday, with the only increases in pandemic statistics being those of vaccinations.

The latest local COVID-19 statistics from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health:

  • Active cases: 2
  • Hospitalizations: 0
  • Patients in intensive care: 0
  • On ventilator: 0
  • Outbreaks: 0
  • Total cases: 1,127
  • Total recoveries: 1,114
  • Total deaths: 11
  • Total variant-of-concern cases: 493
  • Residents ages 12 and older with one dose of vaccine: 110,508 (74% of those eligible)
  • With second dose: 32,899 (22%)
  • Military staff at CFB Trenton with one dose: 2,524 (84%)
  • With two doses: 2,310 (77%)

More information on COVID-19: hpepublichealth.ca

To book vaccination: Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or 1-833-943-3900.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers