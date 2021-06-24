





Article content Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health is encouraging people to take the first vaccine available to them to ensure their own protection and that of the region. That means your second dose doesn’t have to involve the same vaccine as your first one did. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID vaccine swapping OK; no new cases Thursday Back to video Dr. Piotr Oglaza added that also means people seeking second doses should be prepared to take what’s offered while knowing it’s been approved by the National Advisory Committee on Immunizations. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are known as mRNA vaccines, meaning they work in the same way. They’re the most commonly-used ones in the region and the committee has ruled they are interchangeable. The advice applies to adults. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved in Canada for people ages 12 to 17 and will be used for their second doses. “As allocations of both brands of mRNA vaccine will fluctuate, individuals should be prepared to accept the brand of vaccine that is available at the time of their appointment, for both their first and second dose,” Oglaza said Thursday in a news release.

Article content “As we can not guarantee whether or when the same brand of vaccine will be available at your second dose appointment, please do not postpone your vaccination in anticipation of future allocations. “It is essential to get two doses to receive the strongest possible protection.”

The health unit’s goal, the release added, is to avoid another increase in COVID-19 cases here. It noted that’s especially important given the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and as Ontario set to begin its second phase of reopening on June 30, permitting further activities, and The Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health has also issued a statement on this topic.

People whose first dose was of AstraZeneca vaccine may receive a second dose of that or of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the release explained. Accepting the first-available vaccine also helps to protect other people most vulnerable to the virus and to end the pandemic, it continued. People who want a first dose are encouraged to try to book one as soon as possible. No new cases There were no new local cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and no new outbreaks, deaths, or recoveries, the health unit reported. There were no hospitalizations related to the virus, but there were two active cases in isolation: one in Quinte West, one in Belleville. One case – the health unit did not disclose which one – was due to local spread, with no known link to other cases. The other resulted from close contact.

Article content Seventy-four per cent of residents ages 12 and older had received a first dose; 23 per cent had a second dose. Booking tips; survey To book an appointment, visit Ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call the provincial booking line: 1-833-943-3900. If you can’t book your first dosethrough the provincial booking system, or if you received a first dose on or before March 17, call the health unit directly at 613-966-5500 and follow the prompts. Clinic hours are being extended when and where possible. The health unit also asks people who’ve booked appointments to share their experiences in an anonymous survey. It requires about five minutes to complete and may help to improve access to and information about vaccination. Participants who choose to include their contact information may win a $25 gift card to a local store. The survey must be completed by July 16. Those still waiting for an appointment may also register for the standby list. Details are at hpepublichealth.ca.

