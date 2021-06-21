Craft brewery joins the Front Street Farmers’ Market
Article content
Earlier this year, the Ontario Government announced that craft breweries within Ontario are now allowed to sell beer at local farmers’ markets for the 2021 season.
This led to an exciting new addition to the Front Street Farmers’ Market featuring Wild Card Brewing Company.
Craft brewery joins the Front Street Farmers’ Market Back to video
Brothers Nate and Zach Card, owners of Wild Card Brewing Company in Trenton, are thrilled to be among the amazing lineup of vendors at the Front Street Farmers’ Market this year.
“The Market has been an amazing experience so far,” said Zack in a press release.
“All of the other vendors have been nothing but welcoming and supportive, and the community outreach has been great to see. The pandemic has been tough on small businesses, and getting the green light to participate in the Market has allowed us to promote our brand new line of seltzers in person, while hearing feedback from repeat customers.”
“It’s great that the province is allowing craft breweries to participate in Farmers’ Markets,” says Brian Grattan, economic development officer.
Advertisement
Article content
“Wild Card Brewing Company has been a really great addition and has attracted a lot of visitors. It’s great to have something new at the Market, and it gives us an opportunity to highlight local brewers.”
Born and raised in Napanee, the Card brothers moved to Quinte West in 2010 and started their journey into craft beer making in 2015.
Both spent time working other jobs in Quinte West, and decided to take the plunge into the craft brewing industry together.
“We love the Bay of Quinte area and have created lives and families here,” said Zack.
“We want to continue to help build a great community of beer lovers in the region. Beyond that, the support we’ve had from other small businesses in Quinte West, as well as the community, has been incredible.”
Wild Card Brewing Company brews, packages and sells craft beer and has recently created a line of dry, hard seltzers.
The seltzers are a great low carb, low calorie and low sugar option for those who are traditionally non-beer drinkers.
Sourcing local ingredients for their beer has always been of the utmost importance to Zack and Nate. When trying new flavours and recipes, they make a conscious effort to look for ingredients within 40 km of the brewery whenever possible.
Located at 67 Front Street in Downtown Trenton, Wild Card Brewing Company will be at the Front Street Farmers’ Market every Saturday from 8 a.m- 1 p.m.
Masks are mandatory among vendors and visitors.For more information on the market, follow the Front Street Farmers’ Market on Facebook (@qwfarmersmarket) and Instagram (@qwfarmersmarket).