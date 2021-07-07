Curbside Culture food fun returns this weekend
It’s back.
And organizers are promising a food experience with tastes from around the world when Curbside Culture arrives this weekend.
Held Friday through Sunday, the take-out food adventure is being held “in place of the annual celebration in Zwick’s Park usually held the 2nd weekend in July,” said organizers Belleville Chamber of Commerce.
“As public health guidelines continue to restrict gatherings, Curbside Culture – a take-out food adventure – will feature temporary food vendors the weekend of July 9, 10 & 11 but the passport this year also includes the PopUps on the Bay and restaurants open year round,” the chamber said.
“People can pick up the passport at the Log Cabin and use it as a guide for new taste experiences around the city. The original program was created by the Quinte Ethnic Council and featured a number of ethnic community groups, coordinated by volunteers and their families. Over the years, the groups have transitioned and more and more, the featured foods at the festival are coming from local restaurateurs – some of whom got their start with the event.”
In a press release, the chamber said Chilangos is a prime example of how traditional Mexican food was introduced to Belleville and is now a local favourite restaurant in the Downtown District.
Canadian menus are included with Sans Souci and the Boathouse Seafood restaurants along with the Smokin’ Carnivore PopUp. India Curry House has been a regular at Waterfront so moving to their restaurant location this year wasn’t a stretch but you can also experience some great Indian and Syrian menus at the PopUps, too.
And while Yeshi usually volunteers with the group from Tibet, she’ll be serving momos from her restaurant at the Oriental Wok & Himalayan Restaurant. Jerkebago – featuring Caribbean & Indo-Kenyan tastes – came to Belleville for the weekend last year but is down on the Bay this year – all summer long.
Featured near the city fairgrounds’ grandstand July 9, 10 and 11 only – Thairific will be serving Thai food out of the Belleville Curling Club, alongside Berlin 95 (one of the best loved Oktoberfest German food trucks) and we’ll celebrate Italy with Jim’s Pizzeria there as well.
Four Carnival Treat favourites – Beavertails, Candy Gramma, Squeezy Lemonade and Vic’s Treats will also be at the Fairgrounds this weekend only. “Travelers” should enter from Bridge St. where ample parking is available – and feel free to tailgate with your meal!
The passport will guide you to all the locations and share your food adventure photos with us July 9, 10 and 11 for your chance to win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant (just tag #CurbsideCultureBelleville) – double your chances to be entered into the monthly prizes being offered by the Discover Your Backyard Photo Scavenger Hunt by tagging #BellevilleScavengerHunt as well.
Passports are available at the chamber’s main office inside the Log Cabin at 5 Moira St. East or online at https://www.bellevillewaterfrontfestival.com/curbside-culture-passport-2.php