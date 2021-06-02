Article content

Belleville is joining a national movement to raise awareness of deafblindness in communities across Canada.

In concert with Deafblind Awareness Month in June, Mayor Mitch Panciuk and local officials with the CNIB Deafblind Community Services unveiled Wednesday what’s called a “yarn bomb” installation.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Deafblindness yarn bomb marks CNIB awareness month Back to video

Julie Maisonneuve and Shari Maracle of CNIB Deafblind Community Services attended the unveiling.

Yarn bombs are creations affixed to public areas to raise awareness.

The installation is part of a global initiative​ aimed at spreading awareness of Deafblindness, and sparking conversations with Canadians about the experiences of those who are Deafblind and the need for more appropriate services.

The initiative consists of community objects and landmarks across Canada being “yarn bombed” throughout the month of June, symbolizing the coming together of people in the field.