Article content Hastings County’s work to address homelessness is to receive nearly $700,000 in federal funding.

Article content And while county workers and local partners have in mind several programs to support with that funding, members of a joint committee have expressed concerns. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Debate over latest homelessness funding, shelter issues Back to video The issue was the major one discussed during Wednesday’s online meeting of the community and human services committee. It’s comprised of members of county council – which has 14 member municipalities – plus the councils of Quinte West and Belleville. Canada has allocated the county $659,862 to be spent in Belleville. It’s granted through the federal Reaching Home homelessness strategy. The county’s new director of community and human services, Suzanne Ritchie Raymond, reported her team, along with local organizations and Belleville staff, agreed upon three priorities to receive shares in the latest funding. Grace Inn Shelter, which the committee heard is seeing increasing demand and complexity of its clients’ needs, is being considered for possible funding. So are the intervention services of Integrity Investigative Solutions Ltd. Its workers conduct security patrols but also refer people to local services. Ritchie Raymond said funding may also be directed to county programs involving homelessness response with other agencies and to data and planning support for longer-range homelessness programs. The amount to be given to each project will be discussed at a committee meeting this fall, Ritchie Raymond said. She said Belleville officials were consulted during the prioritization process.

Article content Coun. Kelly McCaw objected to the allocation to Grace Inn. “I think Grace Inn has a capacity problem, not so much a staffing problem,” she said. McCaw claimed other municipalities were “dropping their homeless” people in Belleville. She questioned whether the funding from senior governments which the county directs to the shelter was helping the situation. McCaw said she “has a heart” for supporting the homeless but opposed the motion allocating the funds and “throwing more money at Grace Inn.” Grace Inn chair Jodie Jenkins the shelter team is “very appreciative” of the county’s ongoing support. He countered McCaw’s remarks. In a telephone interview, Jenkins said he did not have current statistics but, as of a few months ago, 75 to 80 per cent of shelter clients were “actually local people.” All 21 beds are full nightly, he said. “Even if all 21 people were from out of our area, is that really a bad thing? For helping 21 people that don’t have a roof over their heads? “At the end of the day, people are getting the help they need – not everybody, because there are people who … don’t want help,” Jenkins said. The shelter is helping people to find housing and other help, he said. “This is a really complex issue,” Ritchie Raymond said. Homelessness programs often involve the need for medical, mental health, social, and other supports. Sustaining current programs and enhancing front-line staffing are among the current priorities, she said.

Article content The shelter’s Jenkins said staffing support is needed in part due to increased cases of overdoses. Quinte West Coun. David McCue praised the people helping those who are homeless but questioned the overall process. “I wish we could find more money to put into the root cause and not just deal with the symptoms,” McCue said. He did not cite a specific cause. McCue said more support is needed for agencies addressing homelessness, as are housing and jobs. Belleville Coun. Chris Malette praised the “amazing” efforts of the workers, volunteers, and agencies involved in the expanded programs at Bridge Street United Church, where meals, showers and other services are provided. “If this is the kind of funding that’s going to help that kind of service, I’m all for it,” he said. Ritchie Raymond added those programs, which have support from the county, serve not only people in need of housing but others who are vulnerable. “There is a growing number of individuals at risk of homelessness who are living fairly precariously, who don’t have access to support systems,” she said. Quinte West Coun. Terry Cassidy said his city is running a cooling centre and is “working on getting a warming centre there this winter.” He suggested the committee obtain “data on where the actual residents in Grace Inn come from.” He said it appears homelessness is likely to increase. “I think Grace Inn’s doing a great job … but it only physically has so much capacity,” Cassidy said.

Article content “There are certainly needs that are not being addressed in other areas, and we’re looking how best to manage that,” Ritchie Raymond said. Despite the earlier critical remarks, no committee members voted against Ritchie Raymond’s recommendation to advise county council to ratify the funding deal with the federal government. Ritchie-Raymond said the programs to be funded were not confirmed. They’ll be determined through consultation through an upcoming community advisory board meeting and at the Sept. 8 community and human services committee meeting before county council has the final vote, likely in September.

