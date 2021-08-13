A new axe-throwing business in downtown Belleville hit the mark with local leaders Friday during its grand opening.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk was joined by Joel George, owner of Ded Eye Axe Throwing, to formally cut the ribbon officially opening of the the new location at at One Bridge Street East, Unit 100 in the Downtown District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ded Eye Axe Throwing hits the mark in Belleville Back to video

Foregoing scissors, Panciuk opted fittingly to use an axe to slice the ribbon.

“I’ve known Joel a long time and he’s been an important part of our community,” said Panciuk. “He’s an artist, a producer and a really, really talented person. And now he’s an entrepreneur.”

This weekend those interested can book times to participate in the sport through the Ded Eye website at www.dedeye.net .

Participants of all skill levels are welcome, there will be coaches on hand to provide guidance on proper technique and safety.

“This weekend marks the grand opening, and we’re really excited to have more people in here to share the love of axe throwing and the sport of it,” said George. “Every booking does come with Coach assistance. If a group of four comes in for two hours, we have a coach dedicated to them for two hours to help them succeed, teach them the game, safety and most importantly, to celebrate with them when they do well.”

George has had a passion for axe throwing since he first encountered it eight years ago at his brother-in-law’s bachelor party. What really resonated with him was the barebones equipment and lack of digital embellishments.

“It was just you, the axe and the wood, that was really all that mattered,” said George. “It didn’t need a gimmick. It was very stripped down and authentic.”