Delays on Hwy. 62 after rollover

Postmedia Staff
May 18, 2021  •  14 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Motorists on Highway 62 should expect delays throughout Tuesday after a vehicle rolled in Tudor-Cashel Township this morning.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Cleveland Road in the Millbridge area. Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle; he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Central Hastings OPP reported.

The investigation continues and police ask drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

