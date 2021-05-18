Delays on Hwy. 62 after rollover

Article content

Motorists on Highway 62 should expect delays throughout Tuesday after a vehicle rolled in Tudor-Cashel Township this morning.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Cleveland Road in the Millbridge area. Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle; he had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, Central Hastings OPP reported.

The investigation continues and police ask drivers to take alternate routes if possible.