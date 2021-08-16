Demonstrators press Ontario for deal with optometrists
Ontario must reach a deal with the province’s optometrists to avert a possible disruption of eye care, demonstrators at a Belleville-area rally said.
Monday’s demonstration outside Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith’s Rossmore office was part of a national day of action by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, known as CARP.
It was aimed at averting a possible work stoppage by the Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO).
The association and Ontario’s health ministry are in mediation after years of wrangling over provincial payments which optometrists say don’t come close to covering their costs.
If a resolution isn’t reached by Sept. 1, the optometrists say, they won’t provide services to anyone with Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) coverage.
Provincial law prohibits people from paying – or using private insurance to pay – for any service covered by OHIP.
The optometrists’ planned halt would affect people 19 and younger and 65 and older. Optometry for residents ages 20 through 64 isn’t covered by OHIP unless they are referred by doctors or have at least one medical condition. Ontario removed that group from the insurance plan back in 2004.
A few dozen people attended Monday’s demonstration, attendees said. Present were members of CARP’s Greater Bay of Quinte chapter, the Quinte Labour Council, the local branch of the National Association of Federal Retirees, area New Democratic Party members, and others.
Smith, the Progressive Conservative government’s energy minister, was not present. In his place, constituency assistant Adam Bramburger released a statement from the MPP. It said the government values optometrists’ contributions to Ontarians’ health.
Given the ongoing mediation, the MPP stated, “It would be inappropriate to comment, other than to state I am hopeful the government can work with the OAO to put forward a plan that will support optometrists and their patients now and in the future.”
The government is committed to funding OHIP-insured eye exams, Smith added, but any disruption in service “would be the sole decision of the OAO and its membership,” he wrote.
“Optometrists have worked for the past 30 years with a raise in payments of only $5.50 – hardly a respectful recognition of their important service,” said CARP Chapter 39 chair Bev Buchanan of Belleville.
“Do we need to remind this government (seniors are) the largest-growing part of the population and the largest voting group?” she said.
Buchanan, whose career in health included time as a nurse practitioner, said eye care may also provide warning signs of other health conditions, resulting in early treatment and fewer health care costs.
Sault Ste. Marie optometrist Dr. Krista Bruni, a spokesperson for the Ontario association, said the start of mediation doesn’t change the group’s potential service stoppage.
“No optometrist wants to do this,” she said Friday.
In the last three years, Bruni said, “We’ve offered the province multiple solutions, different ways of funding … They just refuse to look into it or negotiate directly with us.”
Yet in a statement released Friday via e-mail, Alexandra Hilkene, a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott, said the association in December “walked away from an offer that included a fair and reasonable OHIP fee increase.
“It … sets out a plan for future fee increases and a process for the parties to establish an ongoing active dialogue to address any issues that the parties wish to discuss.
“It is not reasonable or responsible for the government to agree to any financial demand without seeing the evidence to support such a demand, especially one that is characterized as the principal reason for service withdrawal,” Hilkene wrote.
Given the start of mediation, the ministry now expects the association to continue the talks “in good faith” and while continuing to provide service, she added.
In Belleville, CARP’s Buchanan, who worked as a nurse practitioner and more in a 50-year health-care career, said the dispute is a symptom of a larger problem.
“I am appalled that the ministry continues, time and again, to put big money into the hospital system,” she said. If community-based services were funded, such hospital spending wouldn’t be needed, she said.
“This is perpetuating hallway health care, because there’s nowhere else for people to go without these services.”
That, she said, forces patients in need of preventative and ongoing care to instead end up in hospital with more serious, acute conditions.
Belleville retiree Chris Alexander said the government should, through mediation, “come up with a fair rate” for optometrists’ services.
He said one of the benefits of turning 65 “was that some yearly costs would be reduced, like prescription drugs and eye care through OHIP.
“A little can go a long way for many and this is just one more example of how little this government cares about those who put them there,” said Alexander, who is not a CARP member.
Alexander recalled a March statement by Premier Doug Ford, who said, “The health and safety of our seniors and people with disabilities is a top priority.”
“I’m not feeling very prioritized right now,” said Alexander.