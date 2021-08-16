Demonstrators press Ontario for deal with optometrists

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Ontario must reach a deal with the province’s optometrists to avert a possible disruption of eye care, demonstrators at a Belleville-area rally said.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Monday’s demonstration outside Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith’s Rossmore office was part of a national day of action by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, known as CARP.

It was aimed at averting a possible work stoppage by the Ontario Association of Optometrists (OAO).

The association and Ontario’s health ministry are in mediation after years of wrangling over provincial payments which optometrists say don’t come close to covering their costs.

If a resolution isn’t reached by Sept. 1, the optometrists say, they won’t provide services to anyone with Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) coverage.

Provincial law prohibits people from paying – or using private insurance to pay – for any service covered by OHIP.

The optometrists’ planned halt would affect people 19 and younger and 65 and older. Optometry for residents ages 20 through 64 isn’t covered by OHIP unless they are referred by doctors or have at least one medical condition. Ontario removed that group from the insurance plan back in 2004.

A few dozen people attended Monday’s demonstration, attendees said. Present were members of CARP’s Greater Bay of Quinte chapter, the Quinte Labour Council, the local branch of the National Association of Federal Retirees, area New Democratic Party members, and others.

Smith, the Progressive Conservative government’s energy minister, was not present. In his place, constituency assistant Adam Bramburger released a statement from the MPP. It said the government values optometrists’ contributions to Ontarians’ health.