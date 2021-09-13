Donations needed for Sunday's virtual Terry Fox Run

Luke Hendry
Sep 13, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This year's Belleville-based Terry Fox Run for cancer research will be held Sunday. It's a virtual event, with people asked to run, walk, cycle, etc. in places of their choosing and submit photos of themselves to the national and local campaigns.
The annual Terry Fox Run returns Sunday in virtual form, and both participants and donations are needed in the quest for cures for cancer.

All proceeds for the run support the Terry Fox Foundation, which funds cancer research.

“We’re asking people to take photos of themselves on run day run day and to share them on social media,” Belleville run organizer Vicki Samaras, a Prince Edward County resident, wrote in an e-mail interview.

Participants are asked to include in their posts the social-media handles of the local and national events: @TerryFoxCanada, @TerryFoxBellPEC, and @TerryFoxFoundation. Photos should also be sent to socialmedia@terryfoxrun.org.

“It is disappointing that we have to be a virtual run again because one of the most enjoyable aspects  of the Terry Fox run is that it’s community-based,” Samaras wrote. She called it “a chance for the community to join together for one common cause, to fundraise to find a cure for cancer and honour our hero Terry Fox.”

She said it’s been difficult this year to organize the event because everyone is busy, such as with the return to school and working from home, and “pandemic fatigue is at an all-time high.

“Everyone is dealing with a lot on their plate right now.”

A federal election occurring one day after this year’s run has also overshadowed the event’s fundraising campaign, Samaras added.

“Nonetheless, Terry Fox showed us what one person can accomplish if they try.”

As of Monday, 51 people had registered for the local run and gathered about $14,000 in pledges.

“I am very excited to see what we can accomplish by the 19th,” Samaras stated.

Last year the Belleville event raised $36,939, with a 40-year total surpassing $916,000.

“The community should be very proud of this milestone!” Samaras wrote.

The Belleville run’s web address is http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/belleville.

