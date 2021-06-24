Drop-in program offers lunch and services for people in need

Local organizations are teaming up to launch a new drop-in program for people who are homeless or facing financial problems.

Based at Bridge Street United Church, the program is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week.

It offers showers, laundry facilities, phones, and a wireless internet connection.

The program is led by the John Howard Society’s local branch in partnership with Bridge Street United Church, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and Grace Inn Shelter.

There are also harm-reduction and public health nurse services, a daily hot lunch and snacks.

It’s funded by Hastings County’s community and human services department with further support from the City of Belleville’s social infrastructure fund.

The program expands upon and replaces a previous drop-in and shower program provided since December 2020 by the John Howard Society at 21 Wallbridge Cres. Moving it to the church means more space and longer hours, organizers reported in a news release.