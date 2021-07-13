Ellis announces $500M in tourism recovery funding

The federal government is injecting $500 million in funding into tourism across the country to prepare for a return of visitors to Canada and the Quinte region, said Neil Ellis, Bay of Quinte MPP in an announcement in Prince Edward County.

Ellis joined Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Monday in Hiller to launch funding for the new Tourism Relief Fund.

Eligible organizations can now submit applications to support the tourism sector prepare to welcome back domestic travelers and reposition Canada as a world-class destination, he said.

Ellis said the “announcement is meaningful for the tourism sector here in southeastern Ontario, and across the country. With the launch of the Tourism Relief Fund, we are providing support for businesses, organizations and tourism entities across Canada to adapt operations and also create new offerings and experiences for future visitors to enjoy.”

Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs) will deliver $485 million directly to businesses and organizations to help them adapt their operations to meet public health requirements while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

As long-standing on the ground support to economic development and community growth, the RDAs are well positioned to deliver fast and efficient support to the tourism sector.

Indigenous communities that rely heavily on tourism have also been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. In order to close this gap, the Government of Canada is investing a minimum of $50 million of the Tourism Relief Fund in Indigenous tourism projects.

In addition, $15 million, delivered by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, will support destination development, seasonal and local attractions, and human resources and skills development.