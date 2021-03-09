Enjoy the sun - winter's not quite done: forecast

Spring is coming, though not quite yet – and it may help to ease flooding, a veteran meteorologist says.

Environment Canada’s Geoff Coulson said despite the forecasted warm conditions Wednesday and Thursday, winter will stick around for March, with April easing Hastings and Prince Edward Counties into spring.

“If you get a chance to get outside tomorrow (Wednesday), that’s certainly going to be a day to do it,” Coulson said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

“We may, in fact, approach the record,” he said.

The agency was forecasting a daytime high of 13 C, one degree shy of the record for March 10 of 14 C set in 1977.

There may be some clouds and scattered showers Wednesday, he said, and more on Thursday, but they’ll be the warmest days for at least a week.

“We start to see the temperature start to fall back to more seasonal values.”

It’s expected to be 3 C by Sunday, with an overnight low of minus 7 C.