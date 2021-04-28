Ex-Olympian, city businessman Frank Zielski dies

Article content

A veteran member of Belleville’s business community and active member of the city’s rowing set has died.

Frank Zielski, owner and president of F.J. Zielski & Associates, died Tuesday following a short illness.

Mr. Zielski was 80.

A retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Mr. Zielski lived in Belleville for decades.

Mr. Zielski, who was born March 1, 1941, was a celebrated athlete having represented Canada in the 1960 Rome Olympics as one of 15 members on the men’s rowing team entry which competed on Lake Albano.

Zielski’s team finished in the top-10 rankings of global competition.

The former Olympian’s love for the sport of rowing led to Mr. Zielski founding in 1985 the Quinte Rowing Club on the Bay of Quinte.

The club found a home at a former bottling plant on the bayshore behind Belleville General Hospital and after securing the rowing shells needed, the club attracted many members as the facility was expanded in the mid-1990s to include an office, washrooms as well as an exercise room that today bears his name.

Mr. Zielski’s competitive achievements were recognized by the Belleville Sports Hall of Fame and in 2010 he was inducted by the committee into a celebrated collection of local athletes who have made a lasting contribution to the community.

According to his Belleville firm, “F. J. Zielski & Associates Inc. was founded in 1981 by Frank Zielski, a retired RCMP and former 1960 Olympic oarsman”.

Mr. Zielski is survived by two children and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family has not released funeral arrangements publicly.