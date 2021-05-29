Facing growing vaccine demand, health unit asks for patience
Public-health workers in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties continue to ask for the public’s patience as provincial vaccine eligibility increases.
“While it is encouraging that the province is increasing eligibility for accelerated second doses, please remember we can only administer the number vaccines we receive and it may still take some time to offer earlier doses to those who are eligible,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health and chief executive officer of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
Ontario has made recent and major changes to its vaccine rollout program: allowing vaccination of people as young as 12, halting and then resuming limited use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and, as of Friday, announcing further plans for second doses for older people.
But the province provides vaccines to the two local counties at a rate far below the local demand for them.
As of Monday, May 31 people ages 80 and older can book or rebook their second-dose appointments – if appointments are available. They must be booked through the provincial booking system, either at ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900. The phone line is open daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
People ages 70 and older can book second doses starting Monday, June 14.
Residents in these age groups should not call the health unit for appointnments.
People are asked to be patient while waiting, since appointments may not be available on the dates on which they become eligible.
Nearly half of the counties’ residents do not yet have a first dose.
“The province has advised that individuals who received their first dose through pharmacies, pop-up clinics, and other avenues will also be able to book a second dose appointment through the provincial system, when their age groups become available,” the health unit release noted.
But due to limited appointments, the health unit has committed to ensuring those people “have adequate opportunity” to book second doses and will contact them this week.
In the meantime, all should continue with the usual precautions of limiting travel to essential trips, limiting close contact to people within their households, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and washing hands frequently.
Anyone with even mild symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and get tested.
Visit hpepublichealth.ca for details.