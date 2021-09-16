Farrell, Foster pass the torch at County Food Hub

A pair of key figures in the establishment of the Prince Edward County Food Hub (CFH) have notified the board of directors they will be leaving their roles.

Mike Farrell who has served as general manager of the operation at Sophiasburgh Central School since its inception notified the board he will be vacating the post at the end of December.

Todd Foster, who stood shoulder to shoulder with Farrell during the creation of the facility, has stepped down as treasurer, effective Wednesday.

The pair were instrumental in leading a core of local residents to establish the County Food Hub when the school was slated for closure in 2017 when the Hastings and Prince Edward District conducted a board-wide accommodation review.

Dubbed “the kitchen that saved a school,” the Hub was established to service small-scale start up food operations, established caterers, food trucks, restaurants, the local agricultural community, entrepreneurs and not-for-profit food security organizations.

Farrell said it’s time to step back and let others continue to build on the original concept.

“It’s just the right time and I won’t speak for Todd, but he would probably tell you the same thing — there’s only so much you can do and turning it over to others with some fresh ideas can’t be a bad thing,” he said. “First of all, we were able to save the school, which is growing I might add, but we’ve been able to accomplish a lot in a relatively short period, so that is really gratifying.”

He said community partnerships have been a highlight of the endeavour for him.

“They say it takes an entire community to build community values and I think this has been a perfect example of that — so many people have invested themselves it and that has been especially gratifying,” he said. “Also, our partnership with the Hastings and Prince Edward District School board has been really good and I think all of us are pleased with the way that’s gone.”