Federal funding to local agencies supporting youth jobs

Three local agencies, supported by nearly $2.5 million in federal funding, are supporting 175 young people to develop job skills.

Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis on Monday discussed details of the funding and programs with officials from Youth Habilitation Quinte, Prince Edward Learning Centre and Meta Employment Services. Ellis appeared on behalf of Carla Qualtrough, Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.

“Right now, youth in the Bay of Quinte are looking for safe and secure jobs,” said Ellis.

“Our investments in young people across the country through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy are making a difference.

“And with its record-setting number of job opportunities this year, the Canada Summer Jobs program is there to help young Canadians support themselves, grow professionally and move forward in their lives.”

He encouraged young people to visit the federal Job Bank website to search for openings.