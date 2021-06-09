





Share this Story: Full story: Federal grant of $100K equips school food programs

Full story: Federal grant of $100K equips school food programs Photo by Zoom

Article content A federal grant of $100,000 has helped the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation keep feeding local students during the pandemic. “This grant could not have come at a better time. It was a godsend, really,” foundation executive director Maribeth deSnoo said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Full story: Federal grant of $100K equips school food programs Back to video “It has made a huge difference.” Though the funding was received earlier in the school year, it was not announced publicly until Wednesday. Bay of Quinte MP Neil Ellis delivered the news before Learning Foundation officials gave details of how they’ve spent the money. Ellis said the “tireless” foundation team is well-known for addressing food insecurity. “We look for organizations that are on the ground,” he said, recalling his visits to and participation in breakfast programs. “This program is definitely one that is one of the golden standards of how organizations work in our community,” said Ellis, speaking of the foundation in general.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He said the work of the foundation and similar groups has “never been more important. “It’s truly inspiring to see organizations like yours go above and beyond and continue to deliver your services to the people who count on you, while protecting your safety and that of others,” Ellis said. “Access to healthy food is a financial issue,” he said, adding that for students, it’s “essential to their learning and growth.” “Families that once were in a position to support school activities are now needing support,” deSnoo said. “You can’t have student achievement without student wellbeing. Food is part of that wellbeing.” The foundation’s coordinator of student nutrition programs and Food for Learning, Kellie Brace, said schools “weren’t equipped” to serve food while following new health regulations. They had to serve individual, pre-packaged portions and adhere to new infection-control measures, but they adapted quickly, she said. The foundation applied late last summer for funding and in February received confirmation the full amount would be delivered over a two-year period, Brace said. 64 schools helped Food and logistics coordinator Cherie Hardie said the foundation bought dozens of items to support food programs: freezers and refrigerators, trolleys, ice packs and more. They were distributed to each of the 64 schools which had applied for help. “They send their thanks,” Hardie said. She also said the equipment will be used solely for food programs, helping to ensure food safety.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content While the foundation also provided food during periods of online learning, the equipment helped schools to adjust to new approaches required during in-school sessions. “The programs were operated without interruption,” said Brace. “We couldn’t have done it without this funding.” Those items were already on a wish list, deSnoo said, but the foundation lacked the money. They’ll continue to be useful after the pandemic, she added. Ongoing need The school year will soon end, but the charity’s fundraising continues. Its “Now More Than Ever” campaign, launched, last fall, surpassed its $400,000 goal by more than $35,000. Yet there remained a $20,000 deficit and deSnoo said it’s hoped that will be recovered in August when the foundation golf tournament is expected to return. It will be held at Oak Hills Golf Club. To donate or learn more about the foundation, visit www.hpelearningfoundation.com or call 613-966-1170 ext. 62205.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville