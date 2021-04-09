Fewer COVID patients in hospital today: QHC
Article content
Quinte Health Care is reporting fewer inpatients with COVID-19 today.
The number of admitted patients with the virus decreased from 11 yesterday to eight today.
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
Fewer COVID patients in hospital today: QHC Back to video
Four remained in intensive care, with two on ventilators, the corporation reported during the noon hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.