Fewer COVID patients in hospital today: QHC

Postmedia Staff
Apr 09, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Belleville General Hospital
Belleville General Hospital Photo by Luke Hendry

Quinte Health Care is reporting fewer inpatients with COVID-19 today.

The number of admitted patients with the virus decreased from 11 yesterday to eight today.

Four remained in intensive care, with two on ventilators, the corporation reported during the noon hour.

