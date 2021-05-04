





Share this Story: Finding the light: dealing with pandemic fatigue

Finding the light: dealing with pandemic fatigue Photo by Luke Hendry

Article content Part two in The Intelligencer’s Mental Health Week series. Read part one here. It’s everywhere: everyone, it seems, has pandemic fatigue. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Finding the light: dealing with pandemic fatigue Back to video Child care is tough. Work is difficult. Money is tight. Housing is unaffordable. Stress is high; energy is low. That strain is showing: in people’s interactions, in increased calls to local mental-health agencies, and in emergency calls to paramedics and hospital visits. But people working for those agencies say there are reasons for optimism – and, in the meantime, to give yourself a break. “Remember that you can only be you,” said Sandie Sidsworth, the executive director of the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health in Belleville. “We will get through this,” she said. Sidworth said she and her counsellors relate to many of the things they’re hearing from clients. She said she’s had about four days off in the last year, and knows others are facing similar workloads.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As pandemic fatigue grows, it’s a good idea to give yourself and others “a bit of breathing room” and kindness, she said. “Give yourself grace first and extend that to others.” In the pandemic, she said, “everything you do has become 10 times harder,” and it helps to acknowledge that. “You may not get all of your to-do list done today,” said Sidsworth. “Focus on what’s most important. People come first and everything else can come later.” Pointing to the flood of negativity online, she said it’s wise to “just turn it off.” More people seeking help Quinte Health Care’s Crisis Intervention Centre receives many of the calls from people who don’t know where to turn. Some also call for an ambulance. Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services crews responded to 17 per cent more behavioural and psychiatric calls in 2020 compared to 2018, Chief Doug Socha said. They also received nine per cent more calls classified as “failure to cope” from people in crisis who called paramedics because they felt they had nobody else to call. More than 900 people called the crisis centre in March alone, and since October, more than 100 people per month have been assessed in local emergency departments for mental health concerns, crisis centre statistics show. There were no discernible further changes in demand during lockdowns, staff said. The numbers “are a reflection of a time of crisis,” said psychiatrist Dr. Colin MacPherson, QHC’s chief of staff.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Yet based on preliminary data – which are subject to change – there were fewer suicides in eastern Ontario between January and June 2020 was compared to the same period of previous years. Dr. Paul Dungey is the supervising coroner for eastern Ontario. The region is bordered by Kingston, Northumberland County, Prince Edward County and Haliburton. He released data showing 40 suicides in the first half of 2020 in the. Compared to the same period of previous years, it was the lowest number since at least 2016; there were 114 in 2019’s first half. Early data from other regions “have generally not found an increase in the rate of suicides during the initial stages of COVID-19 pandemic,” Dungey added via e-mail. Positive perspective Psychiatrist MacPherson suggested remembering the reason for pandemic restrictions; it may provide a sense of purpose. “I hope it’s helpful for people to understand they’re part of a collective endeavour to save lives,” MacPherson said. “If you look around at India and other places where things have gotten out of control, that could happen here. It could happen easily, if we don’t respect public health measures. “Lives do hang in the balance.” About 34 per cent of residents of Hastings and Prince Edward Counties have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The pace of vaccination is expected to increase in May. Vaccination “has made a remarkable difference” in countries with high vaccination rates, he said, and that’s another reason for optimism.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’ll get there.” Until then, MacPherson said, “We need to be purposeful about seeing what we’re achieving in this, rather than concentrating on the negative all the time.” Some people have, for example, found new hobbies, created art, or spent more time in nature. Connecting with others, even in small ways, and even if it’s by phone or online, is another good habit, he said. Crisis centre manager Janet Kinsey agreed while also acknowledging some people can’t think about personal growth “when their basic needs aren’t being met.” Kinsey said to concentrate on “what has sustained you so far.” She also agreed with the need for kindness. It may not change someone’s situation, she said, but “it can change how people think about their circumstances.” Despite the talk of returning to “normal,” she said now is a good time to think about “what parts of normal weren’t serving us well” prior to the pandemic, and “what really does matter and who really does matter.” Restrictions have meant “a lot of deprivation, and people feel like their freedoms are lost,” said Kinsey. But it’s also “an opportunity to reinvent the future – your future.” Basic needs When thinking big isn’t an option, “the self-care becomes very basic,” the Enrichment Centre’s Sidsworth said. “Are you moving a little bit every hour? Are you putting the right fuel in your body?” she asked. There’s a reason why experts recommend exercise, rest, and healthy eating, said Janet Evans of Addictions and Mental Health Services-Hastings Prince Edward (AMHS).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “This is nothing revolutionary. This stuff works. It might sound simple and easy – it’s not always simple and easy to do – but you do benefit from it,” said Evans, the agency’s director of mental health and housing. “It awakens fires and fires muscles and chemicals that a sedentary lifestyle has led us to forget about.” Those interviewed also warned against using alcohol and drugs, saying the short-term highs come with the risk of longer-term problems, including addiction. Paramedic calls for alcohol intoxication and suspected opioid use increased in 2020 versus 2019. When to get help Free counselling, advice and other support are available – and for all kinds of situations, not just emergencies. Just venting to someone who isn’t part of your inner circle can help to relieve the pressure, the crisis centre’s Kinsey said. If that pressure is causing other problems, it may be worth calling your doctor or other primary-care provider – or, if it’s an emergency, calling 911. “I think people know in their heart of hearts when they’re not right,” said Kinsey. She advised watching for anything that’s out of character, persists, or affects daily functions. MacPherson said medical help may be needed if someone no longer enjoys the things they usually do. Changes in sleep – disruptions, lost sleep, or oversleeping – could be another sign, as is a change in energy levels. Ask for help “if your thought patterns become more dominated by negative thinking – that life is not worth it, that this is too much of a struggle,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Reach out Mental-health agencies have been busier since the pandemic began, but workers say they want more people to call. “Call us,” Evans said. “Seriously. Get in touch with us; get in touch with another provider – because you don’t have to get through this on your own.” While AMHS has a waiting list for some services, a weekday program allows people to talk to a psychotherapist, addictions counsellor or case manager without registering as clients. Daily stress, eviction notices, even managing all that mail – all can be discussed in a call. Light up ahead Again referring to vaccines, MacPherson said greater supply is needed. As more people are immunized, he said, restrictions will ease. “There’ll be a sense of accomplishment that will make a difference for so many people who are struggling right now,” he said. “I’m looking into the future with hope,” Hastings and Prince Edward Counties’ medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, told The Intelligencer last week. “We are really close to getting the upper hand on this pandemic. The vaccines are flowing in; there will be more vaccines available in the coming weeks.” The Enrichment Centre’s Sidsworth said she continues to see people helping others. “I think that’s what keeps us all going,” she said. “Look for some light and some hope,” Evans added. “If you put the effort in, you can usually find it.” For help, call the crisis centre at any hour at 613-969-7400 ext. 2753 or 1-888-757-7766 or AMHS’s 310-OPEN (6736) hotline to find the right service. More resources are listed on Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s website. For a quick list of tips, click here.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Belleville