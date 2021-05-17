Aggressive fire rips through West Park Village home in city's west end

Article content

Fire ripped through a home at the corner of Cascade Boulevard and Alnet Drive Monday evening.

Around 8 p.m. firefighters were seen battling strong flames that engulfed a portion of the home despite best efforts by firefighters to knock the blaze down.

As many as four trucks from the Belleville Fire Department as well as Belleville police were on scene to contain the blaze.

Smoke from the fire billowed high into the sky and could be seen from surrounding neighbourhoods.

One person at the scene said the fire was “fully involved when firefighters arrived.”

The fire “appeared to have started in the garage before spreading to the house.”

No damage estimate or cause of the fire was immediately available.

It was also not immediately clear if there were any injuries.