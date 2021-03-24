First look at Ontario budget is positive: local leaders
Local leaders’ initial reaction to Ontario’s budget was positive, with investments in highways and internet garnering approval.
But reached early Wednesday evening, the heads of councils also said they had yet to see full details from the province’s afternoon budget announcement.
“They touched pretty much all the bases,” Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk said.
The document shows the Progressive Conservative government plans a deficit of $33.1 billion, with the books not expected to be balanced before 2029.
It describes the planned spending of $186.1 billion, with $6.7 billion of that dedicated to pandemic-related measures.
Municipalities will get $1 billion for their pandemic response.
“I’m pleased that this is a budget that continues to spend,” said Panciuk.
“We’re really pleased about them recognizing the crisis that we’re in.”
Health care spending in general will increase from $66.7 billion to $69.8 billion as hospitals receive an extra $1.8 billion to address the pandemic. That includes $300 million to catch up on delayed or cancelled surgery by keeping operating rooms working later at night and a waitlist program matching patients with available surgeons.
“The government has made lots of improvements to health care. I just hope they continue,” said Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison.
“It needs to be done,” Panciuk said.
Internet funding
A further $2.8 billion and new legislation are to ensure, by 2025, province-wide access to reliable broadband internet.
“That’s fantastic,” said Harrison. He said his home internet connection isn’t very reliable, so he often goes to city hall for online meetings.
“Our city even has weak spots downtown.”
After the pandemic ends, he said, “Many will continue to work from home.”
Ontario’s commitment could “finally bridge the digital divide and give people across Ontario the critical connectivity we need to succeed and thrive,” said J. Murray Jones, chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network. Network officials want federal and provincial funding for fibre-optic service across the region, what Jones aid could “fix broadband for a generation.”
Hastings County Warden Rick Phillips, a network board member, said he hopes some of the new provincial funding will be allocated to it.
“It’s key to economic development … to so many things relevant to how we do business,” said Phillips.
The province will give parents $400 per child in Grade 12 or younger, or $500 per child or youth younger than 21 with special needs. The government is also proposing a temporary 20 per cent top-up to the Childcare Access and Relief from Expenses tax credit introduced in 2019.
The budget sets aside $1.7 billion for a second round of grants — ranging between $10,000 and $20,000 — to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
Panciuk said he’s happy with those announcements and with more security provided to the private sector after a year of public-sector spending.
“A lot of our larger manufacturers are going to benefit from property tax relief and utility relief,” he said.
Belleville qualifies for a regional opportunity tax credit of $40,000, the mayor said.
Ontario’s spending of $21 billion over 10 years for highway expansion and repairs will mean an expansion of Highway 401 through the region, said Panciuk.
Harrison said he wants to see six lanes stretching to Cornwall “sooner than later.”
Panciuk said he’s generally happy with the budget.
“Of course, the devil is in the details,” he said.
Prince Edward County Mayor Steve Ferguson could not be reached for comment by press time.
- With files from The Canadian Press