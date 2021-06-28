





Article content Colour Brian and Joan Smith pink on their golden anniversary. A Three Oaks Foundation fundraiser has helped make the 50th anniversary even more special for one of Belleville’s nicest couples. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Flamingoes flock to city couple's home on 50th anniversary Back to video The inseparable duo – who quips they have been dating since Grade 4 at Prince Charles School as next door neighbours growing up on Dunbar Street — were greeted on their golden wedding anniversary Saturday morning by a mock flock of 50 pink flamingoes covering the lawn of their Highway 2 waterfront home. The thoughtful gesture by family and friends was part of the ongoing Three Oaks Foundation’s ‘Flock it Forward’ fundraiser to help pay down the costs of critical shelter programs. With a campaign goal of $5,000, the Flock it Forward effort is more than half way toward its goal as domestic abuse has increased due to the economic stress, isolation and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said.

Article content “Our local women’s shelter, Three Oaks, is continuing to keep women and children safe during this pandemic and beyond. Unfortunately, with this increase in gender-based violence and a decrease in fundraising revenue due to social distancing, they need your help more than ever,” the foundation said. Susan Smith, a retired and popular school teacher in Belleville, wore two hats when helping spearhead the arrival of the flamingo flock Saturday. Susan is chair of the Three Oaks Foundation fund development committee and she and her husband Bob have been best friends with Brian — also a retired teacher — and Joan Smith since the mid-1970s through their longtime association with the Bay of Quinte Yacht Club. Both Brian and Susan worked together at the now-demolished Sir Mackenzie Bowell School in the late 1970s, the former as vice-principal and the latter as teacher. “I thought the flamingoes would be something bright in their day,” she said, adding friends and the anniversary couple’s son Craig and his wife Jenn made the idea happen through a donation to the fundraiser. “This is a milestone, 50 years, and I just wanted them to know how important they are to my husband and I. They are more family than friends,” she said. Family and friends also compiled an extensive online anniversary guest book for people to sign given a large 50th anniversary party was not possible under Ontario COVID-19 restrictions. Brian and Joan told The Intelligencer on Saturday they were moved by the outpouring of best wishes noting they both were both an only child and valued later in life the love and loyalty of close friends who became extended family.

Article content The flamingo gesture was also welcomed by the couple knowing it is helping an extremely important cause in the city and region. “We were both only children so we don’t have big families,” said Joan. “We only have one son so our friends are like family. We have been extremely blessed with friends and family over the years.” Brian presented the love of his life traditional flowers and an anniversary card with a very brief inscription. “There wasn’t a lot of gushy stuff in the card. It said: ‘We made it!” Brian said. To learn more about the Three Oaks Foundation fundraiser, log on to www.flocktogether4shelter.ca .

