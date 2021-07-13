Flock it Forward blitz continues in Quinte

The Flock it Forward fundraiser coordinated by Royal LePage Shelter Foundation volunteers continues to raise critical funding for Three Oaks Foundations shelter programs in Belleville.

Gail Morrison, coordinator of the Royal LePage fundraiser, said a number of locations will see a flock of pink flamingoes placed on their lawns as donated by members of the community.

For a donation, a dozen flamingoes are placed on lawns by Royal LePage and Three Oaks volunteers to raise up to $5,000 this year to help pay down the costs of operating shelters in the area.

Crown Ridge Retirement was flocked Monday while Quinte Ballet School is expected to see a delivery of flamingoes placed on its lawns Wednesday.

Later this week, Morrison said, will see a few residences flocked while next week Quinte West Fire Department Station 1 will be visited by the brightly coloured birds.

“In total, the flocks we have is seven dozen. So, how it works is usually we put them out stating Monday. People send us their donation and if it’s not for a birthday or a special day which I find out, then I will put them at the earliest time that I can,” she said.

“They stay there for two days and we move them to the next location,” Morrison said.

Morrison said the idea came to her “through Royal Lepage; another agent did this in Cobourg a few years ago.”

Donations are still being accepted to reach the fundraising goal.

To donate to Flock it Forward, log on to flocktogether4shelter.ca .

Morrison is also raising $7,000 in donations for a separate fundraising trek through Royal LePage Shelter Foundation dubbed The Purcell Mountains Challenge for Shelter August 11 which will see her travel and walk for donations in British Columbia.

To donate to Morrison’s mountains challenge, contact, 613-438-3695 or https://gailmorrison.royallepage.ca/