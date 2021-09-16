Fluhrer retires from city recreation director post

Postmedia Staff
Mark Fluhrer is retiring from his position as recreation director at Belleville municipality, the city announced Thursday. TWITTER
Mark Fluhrer, director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services in the municipality, is calling it a day in a post he has held for 12 years, said Belleville municipal officials Thursday.

After a lengthy stretch helming a large department, Fluhrer has “decided to retire and spend time with family and on other endeavors,” the city said in a new release.

“Mark has worked hard and accomplished a number of achievements during his 12 years with the City of Belleville,” said Rod Bovay, chief administrative officer.

“We wish Mark well in his retirement,” Bovay said.

“I want to thank the City of Belleville for the opportunity to serve this great community,” said Fluhrer.

“It has been both an honour and privilege to work with many special people and I thank them for their support. Lastly, I want to thank the people of Belleville for your kindness and support these past years.”

