Former city resident signs new Expos book at Chapters

Former Belleville resident and sports journalist Danny Gallagher will be back in the city to sign copies of his latest book chronicling the former Montreal Expos.

Gallagher, a journalism graduate of Loyalist College’s earlier days, will be on hand to sign copies of ‘Always Remembered: new revelations and old tales about those fabulous Expos’ on July 31 at Chapters book store in the city.

Since 1988, Gallagher has chronicled the Expos through six books and hundreds of stories for various publications and six books.

“This book helps keep the Expos legacy alive,” Gallagher said.

‘Always Remembered’ contains 92 photos, 51 chapters and 88,000 words of Expos memories from 1969-2004.

Gallagher interviewed 94 people for the book which is available at Chapters/Indigo stores across Canada

Fans can read about Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig coming out swinging at Expos fans regarding the final years of the Montreal franchise in a revealing, new book written by former Expos beat writer Gallagher.

Selig slams critics for taking him to task for scenarios that led to the relocation of the Expos to Washington in time for the 2005 season.

Selig said he worked hard to try to find owners who would keep the team in Montreal but when none surfaced, he and the 30 MLB team owners had no resort but to move the team to Washington. “I wanted to keep the team there. I led the fight,” Selig said in an interview with Gallagher.

“I was aggressively looking for people in Montreal to be owners. I worked hard to get local ownership. We kept trying and nothing was happening. I bent over backward. I kept trying and nothing was happening,” he said in the book.

“We were going nowhere in Montreal. We couldn’t find anybody (an owner) so what are the fans mad at? We were criticized for not moving fast enough (to relocate the franchise). We kept the team in Montreal three years longer than people (team owners) wanted me.”