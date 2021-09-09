This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Docs By The Bay Physician Recruitment and Retention has landed a former Trenton physician, who is returning to the community after a 20-year absence. Dr. Stephen Evans has signed Medical Service Agreements with the City of Quinte West and the Municipality of Brighton, to practice family medicine in both communities beginning later this year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Family physician returning to Quinte West Back to video He will be assuming the practices of retiring physicians Dr. Michael Shirriff in Trenton and Dr. Arlene MacIntyre in Brighton. In addition, Dr. Evans will assume physician responsibility for the Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton.

Article content Dr. Evans is the 12th family physician recruited by Docs by the Bay since its inception four years ago. Born in Grenada, West Indies, he immigrated to Canada in 1978 at the age of 18. Dr. Evans is a graduate of the University of Ottawa School of Medicine. He spent nearly 10 years in Trenton working as a family physician, including three years as a Flight Surgeon at CFB Trenton as well as providing care at Trenton Memorial and Belleville General Hospital’s emergency departments. For the past 20 years he has practiced in the Ottawa area, where he managed several very large medical clinics. Dr. Evans is very excited to be returning to the area. “I’m so very, very happy to be returning to the Quinte area where I began my medical career. This was made possible through the efforts of Dr. Stephen Kaladeen and his wife Jean, and Paula Mason, Physician Recruiter, who are all old family friends of mine,” he said. “They were instrumental in convincing me to return to the area, and assisted me in putting a plan in place where I would be able to care for the patients in both Trenton and Brighton who were losing their family doctor,” said Dr. Evans. “It is wonderful to see a local doctor returning to our area,” said Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison. “Quinte West is such a great place to live and work and we are so happy he has made the decision to return and we welcome him with open arms.” Patients of Dr. Shirriff’s will be automatically transferred to Dr. Evans and no further action is required at this time.

Article content “We are excited that the Municipality of Brighton will have a new doctor coming to the community to take-on the patients from Dr. McIntyre’s practice resulting from her much-deserved retirement. Dr. Evans will be a welcome addition to Brighton. The Municipality is pleased with our partnership with Docs by the Bay and the incredible work they do to find and recruit doctors to our community,” said Brighton Mayor Brian Ostrander. Patients of Dr. MacIntyre’s will need to register with Dr. Evans by attending the office at 22 Dundas Street between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. weekdays until the end of September. Please ensure you have your valid health card with you. Docs By The Bay is sponsored by Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, the City of Quinte West and the Municipality of Brighton. If you are a medical student, resident or physician interested in learning more about practice opportunities in Quinte West or Brighton, please visit our website at www.docsbythebay.ca or email Paula Mason, Manager of Physician Recruitment and Retention at pmason@docsbythebay.ca.

