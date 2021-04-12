





Article content The former head of the now-defunct Prince Edward Children’s Aid Society will spend two years on probation after pleading guilty to a provincial offence related to his leadership of the agency at a time when foster parents committed sex crimes against their foster children. William Sweet, 70, entered his plea Monday afternoon in Picton’s Superior Court of Justice on Union Street. He was not charged with any abuse of youth. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Former head of Prince Edward CAS gets probation Back to video In a plea deal agreed upon by the Crown and defence, Sweet pleaded guilty to permitting a contravention by the society of the Child and Family Services Act. That contravention meant youth in care were not protected sufficiently, resulting in abuse, the court heard. In exchange for that plea, the Crown withdrew 10 counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and of failing to provide necessaries of life. The Ontario Provincial Police investigation of Sweet stemmed from previous criminal investigations of abuse between 2002 and 2010 and involved six foster families. Those cases resulted in six foster parents being charged with sex crimes against their foster children; five were convicted at trial.

Article content Prosecutor Peter Napier and three of the victims described how foster children were abused sexually, verbally, and physically. Sweet was executive director from 1986 to 2012; he’s now retired. Starting in 2016, police then investigated the society itself and in in May 2018 charged Sweet with the 20 criminal offences. The society’s Prince Edward branch amalgamated in 2013 with Highland Shores Children’s Aid. That followed a review by Ontario’s Ministry of Children and Youth Services. Lack of response Justice Stephen Hunter on Monday called the abuse cases “horrific events.” The judge said the evidence justified the provincial-offence case against the former executive. “Certain reports were not filed that should have been. Some investigations were not adequate,” Hunter said. “Corrective procedures were not timely, and certain foster homes remained open longer than they should have. Record-keeping policies worked against adequate transparency prevented appropriate supervision.” Noting Sweet did not directly harm children, Hunter added, “I am more than satisfied, both in action and in character, Mr. Sweet does not warrant a criminal conviction.” Prosecutor Napier described numerous complaints about foster parents resulted in inadequate responses from and documentation by the society. In short, he said, Sweet failed to uphold the standards of the agency’s mandate. Defence lawyer William McDowell noted Sweet’s plea was not on behalf of the corporation his client had led.

Article content Shattered lives Three young women read victim impact statements during Monday’s hearing. They said the abuse shattered them. Their identities are protected by a publication ban. The first, now 26, described years of suicide attempts, addiction, and more. “No scrubbing would ever make me feel clean,” she said of a former habit of multiple showers per day. “I just wish I was taken more seriously when I came forward. It has been 16 years of trauma.” The second woman, 27, told of multiple forms of abuse in “that haunted house.” Later, she said, “None of my social workers ever believed me.” She said she dreads holidays because they remind “me of the childhood I never had, the family I don’t have.” Preventable crimes The third, who’s nearly 30, spoke of her need for relationships and how her past often prevents maintaining them. “My ability to trust anyone, including myself, has been deeply compromised.” She, too, said she’d had suicidal thoughts. “I find it deeply troubling that all of this could have been prevented if allegations and calls of concern had been taken seriously by Children’s Aid,” said the woman. She added she considered working for Children’s Aid Societies but could not face working for agencies which she said “blatantly ignore red flags.” Each woman spoke of years of struggle to overcome the harm suffered in the foster system. Sweet told them he was “deeply sorry” for their suffering. “You deserve to be believed.

Article content “We know now that the system failed you. We all failed you, and that includes me. You deserved better. “You have helped create meaningful change,” he said, adding children in foster care will benefit from that change. Justice Hunter accepted lawyers’ agreed statement of facts and a joint submission for sentencing. The judge agreed criminal charges were not warranted. Napier noted a trial would have lasted two months. “Mr. Sweet made mistakes; some of them were serious,” defence lawyer William McDowell said. “But these mistakes were made in good faith by a good person.” He called the abuse “dreadful” and said his client “unknowingly” allowed it, though not for a lack of care for the children. Sweet must spend two years on probation and make donations to Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation fund, Easter Seals and St. Gregory’s Church. Though the hospital donation was specified as being $3,000, details of the donations were not immediately clear. He must also perform 100 hours of community service with no less than 20 hours per month. He may not associate with victims as specified by the court. Hunter said the agency, meanwhile, has “transformed.” He thanked abuse survivors for coming forward. “I am buoyed by the resilience and humanity you have shown. Hope is a strong medicine which I believe can give you comfort going forward.” With files from Postmedia

