Former Hotel Quinte site sold for $2.15M: McKinney

New owners of the vacant Hotel Quinte property in downtown Belleville are looking to construct a scaled-down condominium project, confirmed Sean McKinney, broker-owner of Re/Max Quinte based in Belleville.

The northeast corner of Bridge Street East and Pinnacle sold for $2.15 million.

Former owners FairtradeWorks had proposed a 110-unit condo project for the site but plans never materialized leading to the latest sale to new purchasers who have yet to be publicly identified.

McKinney, who helped re-envision downtown’s ‘Century Place’ by converting the top three floors into 38 condo units of the newly branded ‘Century Village’, is the broker of record for the latest sale and will help market the property in future.

New owners have secured an architect and may incorporate historic elements of the Hotel Quinte, a city landmark that was gutted by fire Dec. 12, 2012 and met its final death throes under a wrecking ball shortly afterward.

The significant loss of the heritage hotel, built in 1895 with its marble-columned lobby and ornate appointments, is still felt by city residents.

“We are going to try and incorporate some of the history of the Quinte Hotel as in the Green Door Coffee House, so that we can attach the history to the new building. I think that’s a good way to respect what’s gone on in the past there. It’s a beautiful corner,” McKinney said.