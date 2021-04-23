Former Hotel Quinte site sold for $2.15M: McKinney
New owners of the vacant Hotel Quinte property in downtown Belleville are looking to construct a scaled-down condominium project, confirmed Sean McKinney, broker-owner of Re/Max Quinte based in Belleville.
The northeast corner of Bridge Street East and Pinnacle sold for $2.15 million.
Former owners FairtradeWorks had proposed a 110-unit condo project for the site but plans never materialized leading to the latest sale to new purchasers who have yet to be publicly identified.
McKinney, who helped re-envision downtown’s ‘Century Place’ by converting the top three floors into 38 condo units of the newly branded ‘Century Village’, is the broker of record for the latest sale and will help market the property in future.
New owners have secured an architect and may incorporate historic elements of the Hotel Quinte, a city landmark that was gutted by fire Dec. 12, 2012 and met its final death throes under a wrecking ball shortly afterward.
The significant loss of the heritage hotel, built in 1895 with its marble-columned lobby and ornate appointments, is still felt by city residents.
“We are going to try and incorporate some of the history of the Quinte Hotel as in the Green Door Coffee House, so that we can attach the history to the new building. I think that’s a good way to respect what’s gone on in the past there. It’s a beautiful corner,” McKinney said.
“We’d all like to see something happen on the site. Enough time has gone by. There’s huge demand, people love living in a downtown area. We’ve got a proven concept that has worked in Century Village. We know that people like it down there so there is demand, the real estate market is very strong,” McKinney told The Intelligencer.
“I think the previous owners probably tried to put too many units on one site. The challenge is when you are trying to organize all these people, to relocate all of these people into one building at the same time, it’s hard to line them all up timing wise,” he said. “I think we’re going to downsize the project a little bit. It’s got a new architect, we will make it work.”
McKinney said he believes the city will see more people moving back into the city core as more residential projects emerge.
“This is the kind of the beginning. You will see more of that over time,” he said.
McKinney said the new owners will work on the design and façade of the new residential complex to reflect on the historical nature of the property.
“We’re trying to work with a combination of inputs to make sure the site is aesthetically pleasing from the street, got enough parking and, you know, is a saleable product. It’s early days, we have a new architect on it, a new developer,” he said.
“We will put it together and come out in the fall with some prices, layouts and an elevation,” he said.
Pending sales of units ranging from 700 to 1,300 square feet, McKinney said shovels could be in the ground within the next year.