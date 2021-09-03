Article content

Swimmers should avoid the waters of Frankford and Wellington Beaches for the week ahead, public health officials say.

Both have levels of E. coli bacteria high enough to make them unsafe for swimming, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health staff announced. Workers conduct weekly water-quality tests.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Frankford, Wellington Beaches unsafe for swimming: health unit Back to video

More information is on the public beach reports section of the health unit website at hpePublicHealth.ca.

Data on provincial park beaches is at www.ontarioparks.com/alerts.