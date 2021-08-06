Investigators of two January fires in Stirling have charged a Newmarket-area resident with fraud.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The investigation began Jan. 2 when police responded to two early-morning fires at a former gas station and a neighbouring home on West Front Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fraud charge laid in connection with Stirling fires Back to video

Stirling-Rawdon volunteer firefighters extinguished the flames but both buildings sustained extensive damage. An investigator from Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal examined the scene.

“At this time police have information that the fire was deliberately set,” a Central Hastings OPP news release stated Friday.

As a result of the investigation, it added, police have charged Thanusan Uthayakumaran, 19, with fraud over $5,000.

Uthayakumaran was released and is due Aug. 26 in Belleville’s Ontario Court of Justice.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at 1-888-310-1122 or 613-473-4234.

Anonymous tips, which may be eligible for a cash reward, may be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersquinte.ca or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).