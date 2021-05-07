





Article content Free rapid antigen tests will be given to workers in small- and medium-sized businesses In Quinte West and across the province in a new COVID-19 Rapid Screening Initiative by Ontario in partnership with Ottawa and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. The tests will be provided to businesses through local chamber offices, the province said Friday to screen for “asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the workplace that might otherwise be missed, helping to keep workers and their families safe and businesses open.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Free rapid antigen tests coming to local businesses Back to video The Ontario Chamber of Commerce listed only Quinte West Chamber of Commerce as participating in the rapid-test in the immediate region. More than 760,000 rapid test kits have already shipped to 28 chambers and more than 50 others have expressed interest in participating. Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, said the tests will add more protection to the public.

Article content “Our government’s top priority is protecting the health and safety of all Ontarians. As we continue to vaccinate more Ontarians, testing remains a key component of Ontario’s pandemic response,” Elliott said Friday. “By supporting the use of rapid antigen tests by more businesses, our government is helping to provide an additional layer of protection for workers and their families.” “With the success of the StaySafe Rapid Testing Pilot in Waterloo Region, expanding rapid testing to small and medium-sized businesses across the province will help keep people working and safe,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade in a statement. “Adding rapid antigen testing to the arsenal of protections for small and medium-sized businesses, especially in regions with hot spots, is one more important step towards keeping businesses open and economic recovery.” Ontario has already begun delivering rapid testing kits through the Provincial Antigen Screening Program to workplaces for asymptomatic staff in key sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, the supply chain, mining, construction and food processing. Effective April 30, about 7.6 million rapid antigen tests had been sent through the program to nearly 1,500 workplaces. This includes nearly 200 essential industry sites, most of them in hot spots. Ontario COVID-19 daily cases, meanwhile, dipped Friday to 3,166 from 3,424 cases a day earlier.

Article content There were 23 more deaths attributed to the virus bringing the death toll to date across the province to 8,236 There were 486,223 total cases reported in Ontario with 444,342 listed as resolved. Hospitalizations dipped to 1,924 from 1,964 the day before while there were 788 patients in intensive care units and 570 patients on a ventilator. Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and 75 active cases. There were 988 total cases logged, of which, 903 were reported as recovered. There were 344 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region. There have been 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 to date. There were seven outbreaks listed. There were 17 people listed in hospital including six persons in the intensive care unit and six persons on a ventilator. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said 65,730 residents have been vaccinated in the region. In Canada, a total of 1.26 million cases have been recorded of which 1.15 million were listed as recovered. Nationally, there were 81,325 cases listed as active and 24,450 deaths. Globally, total cases of COVID-19 stood at 156.3 million cases with 3.26 million deaths reported, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centre.

