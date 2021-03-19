Friday briefs: dryer fire, theft case, collision

Article content

Dryer fire

Belleville firefighters are warning of the fire hazard posed by clothes dryers after a unit at a College Street West laundromat caught fire Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and damage was contained largely to the machine.

“Clothes dryers are a common cause of house fires,” Senior Fire Prevention Officer Norm Mitts reported in a news release.

“Although it could not be determined that dryer lint buildup caused today’s fire, lint is able to extend past most lint traps and collect in exhaust venting.

“Remember to always clean lint traps after every load but remember to clean the exhaust vent piping regularly as well,” he wrote.

Customers called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the dryer, Mitts wrote. Fire crews evacuated the commercial complex, which includes two other businesses.

They extinguished the flames, which by then were stretching out of the glass door. No injuries were reported.