Front Street to host first fashion-show runway: DDBIA

Front Street will be transformed into a fashion-show runway Saturday as Mode Elle models show off local retailer clothing in the inaugural Downtown District Fashion Show, say organizers.

The show will be possible given Front Street has been partially closed off and reduced to one lane of traffic for the summer’s Al Fresco celebrations.

“Not only is this a great way to be using the extended pedestrian sidewalk that the street closure creates, but it will be showcasing the incredible fashion selection we have access to in Downtown Belleville as well,” said Luisa Sorrentino, Downtown District BIA executive director in a media advisory Wednesday.

“We are fortunate to have Mode Elle be such a great resource for talent and runway experience to organize an event like this.”

Starting in front of the Geen’s building at 273 Front Street and walking North towards Victoria Avenue, models will be showcasing looks from Miss Priss, Pure Honey Boutique, Roluf’s Travel, Park Provisioners Barbershop and Haberdashery, Boretski Gallery, Kate’s Kitchen Shop, Bazaar Artisan Market and KC Closet.

There will be 30 minute shows at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for pedestrians to stop and watch.

“We are so excited about this collaboration between Mode Elle and the Downtown Belleville merchants,” said Leah Hamilton, new face agent and director of operations at Mode Elle.

“It is the perfect way for everyone to showcase what they have in store. After this week, we will always see Front Street as a runway. We look forward to this first fashion show laying the groundwork for future events in the Downtown where Mode Elle and our local merchants can collaborate together.”