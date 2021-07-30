Full vaccination may keep students, workers in schools: Oglaza

Full vaccination against COVID-19 may allow students and school staff to stay in schools, the local medical officer says.

“While provincial guidance to support a safe return to school has yet to be released, it is expected that the protection achieved through full vaccination will enable both students and teachers to continue to participate in in-person learning in situations where they may have previously been required to isolate,” Dr. Piotr Oglaza of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said Friday in a news release.

“By avoiding or delaying vaccination, you are putting yourself – and those around you – at unnecessary risk. All eligible individuals are encouraged to take this important step to help end the pandemic and to ensure the coming months can be as safe and normal, as possible.”

More than one-third of eligible residents are not vaccinated fully and 19 per cent of those eligible have not received any vaccine against the coronavirus, the release stated. It also stated full vaccination could help to avert another wave of infection and bring the pandemic to an earlier ending.

“While case rates are low in our region at the current time, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be reported – reinforcing that the risk of COVID-19 continues to be very real,” it added. The region’s 12 death due to the virus was announced Wednesday.

Public health officials are urging everyone ages 12 and older, especially students, to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Full protection occurs several weeks after the second dose of the vaccines currently available locally, experts say.