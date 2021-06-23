Gas leak repaired; one Dundas East lane closure remains

Postmedia Staff
Jun 23, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Belleville police patch
Photo by Luke Hendry

Belleville police have reopened Dundas Street East to traffic after a natural-gas leak in the East Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police closed the intersections of Dundas Street East with Foster and Bleecker Avenues.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Const. Josh Woodcock announced the centre lane of Dundas had reopened and the curb lane would remain closed pending construction work. Gas was no longer flowing in that section of the line, he added.

