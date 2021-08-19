Help your neighbours save money while reducing waste and your impact on the environment by taking part in Giveaway Day.

The city-wide event is slated for Sat, Sept. 18.

Get ready for Belleville's inaugural Giveaway Day

Giveaway Day is an eco-friendly community event in Belleville initiated by the Green Task Force in which residents may put gently used household items that are no longer wanted at the curb for pick-up. Other residents will then have a chance to look through what has been set out and take what they want of the clearly-marked items.

Accepted items are those in working condition and can include furniture, small appliances, books, DVDs, kitchen items, renovation materials (e.g. lumber, hardware) and more.

Please do not put out anything that could pose as a safety hazard or that has been recalled by the manufacturer.

Health Canada advises items that should not be given away or picked up include baby walkers, cribs, car seats, strollers, playpens, bath seats, mattresses, blinds and toys.

The event will run rain or shine.

Items should be placed to the curb by 8 a.m. and brought back in by 8 p.m. on the event day. Remember to follow public health guidelines, including maintaining physical distance and wearing a face covering as needed when putting items out and collecting items.

“We are very excited to be bringing this initiative to Belleville,” said Coun. Chris Malette, chair of the City of Belleville’s Green Task Force.

“By taking items that are no longer used and giving them a new life we are not only diverting waste from landfills, we are also preserving resources by avoiding buying new. Surrounding municipalities have seen great success with similar programs and we look forward to the impact it will make here in our community.”