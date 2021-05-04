Getting through the days: a quick list of mental-health tips

Luke Hendry
May 04, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Don't be too hard on yourself - everyone's under pressure right now, says executive director Sandie Sidsworth of the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health.
Don't be too hard on yourself - everyone's under pressure right now, says executive director Sandie Sidsworth of the Enrichment Centre for Mental Health. Photo by Luke Hendry

It’s not easy for everyone to stay healthy or happy during the pandemic.

Tips for weathering the mental strain:

  • Don’t be too hard on yourself or others. Everyone’s having a hard time.
  • Lower your expectations, knowing some things are now more difficult to achieve.
  • Focus on positive things in your life, not the negatives.
  • Keep in touch with people. Make calls, write messages.
  • Try to eat healthy food, get good rest, and exercise. Get outdoors.
  • Avoid online hype and negativity; they feed stress. Get information from credible sources.
  • Remember pandemic restrictions are temporary.
  • Ask for support from your health care provider, agencies, or online resources. To get started, view the local health unit’s website or call the Crisis Intervention Centre at 613-969-7400 ext. 2753 or 1-888-757-7766 or Addictions and Mental Health Services at 310-OPEN (6736).

Sources: Quinte Health Care; Addictions and Mental Health Services-Hastings Prince Edward; Canadian Mental Health Association; Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Belleville

This Week in Flyers