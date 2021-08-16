Golden Hour Festival gears up for its second year

Running a live event is complicated, even more so when it’s being done during a global pandemic.

But for Tai Notar and her team at the Golden Hour Festival – a two-day celebration of music in Prince Edward County — the challenge is just another problem to overcome.

“Golden Hour was built in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team that I have behind the scenes are all freelancers and had clients that were like canceling or postponing,” said Notar.

“I needed something to pull myself out of the pandemic, keep my mind working, and my creativity flowing.”

The music festival is a drive-in concert aimed at showcasing a variety of Canadian talent including those from Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities.

Beginning Sat., August 21, the duo iskwē and Tom Wilson will perform along with William Prince and Annelise Noronha.

Three more talented music performers will take the stage Aug. 22, Donovan Woods and The Opposition, two-time Juno Awards winner Hannah Georgas and Ten Kills the Pack.

Providing a platform for BIPOC artists is a key goal for Notar and her team.

“I’m a woman, I’m also a person of color. So breaking the barriers, pushing for equality is kind of always at the forefront of my mind regardless of what I’m doing,” said Notar.

“Golden Hour’s mission is to bring inclusivity on and off the stage and really create a fully rounded community where everyone can relate to this festival.”

In addition to the musical performances, a Sunset Market will also be running during the festival. Currently, 16 different vendors will be opening up shop over the weekend, some opting for single day operations and others for the full two days. The market is a way for the Golden Hour Festival to promote local businesses and help out the community.