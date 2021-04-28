Gonorrhea outbreak continues; infected people may not have symptoms
As a local outbreak of gonorrhea continues, public health officials are warning people who have unprotected sex to seek testing.
“Since over 50 per cent of men and women will not have symptoms of gonorrhea, you might not know you have the infection unless you get tested, “ Hastings-Prince Edward’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, stated in a news release.
Gonorrhea and other sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) can, when untreated, cause “serious complications, such as long-term illness, infection, and infertility,” he added.
“Untreated gonorrhea can actually lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women,” Stephanie McFaul, the unit’s manager of sexual health and harm reduction, said last summer.
It can also cause scarring and a higher risk for ectopic or tubal pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies can be life-threatening, McFaul said.
“An infection in a newborn baby, if untreated, can lead to blindness.”
Men may suffer infertility or scarring in the vas deferens.
Yet the infection is curable with antibiotic pills and an injection, McFaul said.
Gonorrhea symptoms may include a smelly discharge from the vagina, penis, or rectum (white or yellow discharge in women; yellow or green in men); burning or itching sensations in the sex organs, such as while urinating; lower-abdomen pain during sex, for women; and a sore throat or swollen glands
The health unit declared the outbreak in June 2020. That year, there were 79 cases – an increase of about 200 per cent when compared to the previous five-year average of 39 cases per year, the health unit reported.
Twenty-five more have been reported this year, and the people infected vary in age, relationship status and sexual orientation, the release noted.
“If you’ve had condomless/unprotected sex, have a new partner, or have more than one partner, get tested,” it stated. Even those with only one partner should be tested.
“To reduce your risk, know your partners’ status and use protection. If you’re unsure of your partners’ STI status or your own, get tested,” Oglaza said.
Gonorrhea can be spread by unprotected oral, vaginal and anal sex with an infected person or via sex toys.
Yet the health unit is not offering testing. The release explained resources have instead been directed toward responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Testing is, however, available from primary care providers and may also be available at walk-in clinics. If you do not have a primary care provider, contact a walk-in clinic to discuss options.
More information about STIs is available from the health unit at 613-966-5500 ext. 243.