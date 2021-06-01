Gypsy Moth caterpillars crawling across Hastings County







They're back. And for some unfortunate homeowners and woodlot owners in Hastings County, Gypsy Moth caterpillars are taking over homes, driveways and trees in blanket-like fashion. Ontario government surveys of Gypsy Moth eggs earlier this year forecast northern reaches of Hastings County around Bancroft are likely to be severely impacted this summer. Farther south, Steve Brawley of 3 Oak Ridge Drive in Quinte West, near Stirling, told The Intelligencer the scourge of caterpillars descending upon his property is so bad, he is using a leaf blower to clear the driveway and exterior of his home. Caterpillars are virtually eating every leaf from two old oak trees — one in his front yard, the other in the backyard – and believes the trees may not survive the onslaught. A retired Brawley is at wit's end. "Looks like I've lost two 60-foot [tall] oak trees. That equates to $400 to $500 dollars each to take down and remove," Brawley said.

"The infestation is really bad this year. Young caterpillars are crawling up the walls on our house, garage, vehicles and trees. Unless folks have some commercial equipment what spray can be done isn't having any effect." The invasion has reached such a degree on his property, he said, "basically you can't sit or work outside as the caterpillars are dropping on you and yes you can get a rash. Constantly sweeping walkways and driveways as they are covered with frass. Luckily we don't have kids here as they wouldn't be allowed out." Brawley said some of his neighbours secured an aerial spraying service earlier but inquiries he made to do the same have all turned up bust because companies are booked solid with spraying requests. Jim McReady, a 51-year forester, arborist and president of the Forest Health Network and past president of the Eastern Ontario Model Forest agency, said the Gypsy moth outbreak is especially bad in Eastern Ontario and said 2020 was the worst he had witnessed since the 1980s when he was the province's Gypsy moth coordinator. In an interview with The Intelligencer, McReady said 2021 could turn out to be another very bad year for forests if the cyclical explosion of Gypsy Moth caterpillars reach their full potential this summer. The arrival of the moths goes in cycles roughly every seven to 10 years. When caterpillars hatch, they devour tree leaves often stripping the tree bare and in some cases killing it.

Word in the forestry community predicts "if all the eggs hatched out there it could be severe year and of course we had the weather that allowed that to happen," McReady said. "Here in Carleton Place, we're running into a situation where we never found any egg mass but the town is just full of Gypsy Moths and we figured it happened because of the winds we got. They're all blow-ins," McReady said. Last year, Gypsy Moth caterpillars devastated large tracts of forest. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests estimated "defoliation caused by gypsy moth in Ontario increased from 47,203 hectares in 2019 to 586,385 hectares in 2020." "This area included both light and moderate to severe defoliation mapped in the southern region (561,469 hectares) and 24,916 hectares mapped in the northeast region." The ministry reported on its website: "In the southern region, we recorded most of the moderate to severe defoliation in the eastern districts including Peterborough and Bancroft." "Egg mass surveys show that in 2021, defoliation is likely to be severe at all locations sampled in the following districts: Aurora, Midhurst, Peterborough, Bancroft [and] Kemptville," the ministry said. A spokesperson with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry told The Intelligencer the ministry "does not control gypsy moth on private land, but we do have suggestions on how to manage the insect for landowners with trees defoliated by gypsy moth."

"Landowners can take a localized approach to managing gypsy moth on their property. In the spring, once the eggs have hatched, landowners can put bands of burlap around their trees. This will give the travelling larvae a place to congregate during the warm days and they can then be physically removed and killed." "In the fall, landowners can physically remove egg masses. Both the larvae and egg masses can be destroyed," she said. Information on gypsy moths can be found by logging on to Ontario.ca/page.gypsy-moth . Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison and council members are receiving calls and emails from city residents affected by the Gypsy Moth caterpillars. The magnitude of the problem across Ontario means remediation "has got to be done by all three levels of government," Harris told The Intelligencer. "Not one level can do it and accomplish anything because it's so widespread." In August, Quinte West "has a delegation going to AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario) to meet with the province to discuss Gypsy Moth," Harrison said, adding he believes the province should be taking the lead on the issue. Harrison said unlike farmers who can purchase insecticides to spray trees, homeowners cannot buy the same material and even when the pesticides can be had, spraying the tops of the trees where the worst of infestation happens is extremely difficult. Belleville city officials are also looking into the Gypsy Moth problem in the city after Coun. Bill Sandison asked at city council's May 25 meeting for city staff to investigate the matter following a number of phone calls from residents in the city complaining about caterpillars.

Sandison said he "is receiving reports of Gypsy Moth infestation. I don't know how widespread it is across the city. We got reports in Settler's Ridge at the south end abutting Maitland on city-owned trees there … I've received reports of problems at Heritage Park up on Redwood Drive." Sandison said residents are asking if the city has a policy on Gypsy Moths "be it through spraying, removal." Mayor Mitch Panciuk said, "we're going to look and see what our current policy is … we'll look into it." According to the Invasive Species Centre, an online webinar, meanwhile, is planned for June 10 at 7 p.m. to help inform of the latest details on the latest Gypsy Moth infestation in Ontario. The centre said "this timely presentation by Eric Boysen will update all woodlot owners on the current status of the Gypsy Moth hatch, and provide a forecast of what we can expect this summer." Those who want to join the webinar should first email info@ontariowoodlot.com to register.

