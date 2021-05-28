Half of HPE residents now have one dose of vaccine

Postmedia Staff
May 28, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This graphic by Hastings Prince Edward Public Health shows active cases of COVID-19 by district as of Friday, May 29. The only area without a case was the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
Hastings and Prince Edward Counties have reached a vaccination milestone, with half of all residents having received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The figured was reported in the Friday edition of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily pandemic update.

The health unit’s update showed 83,918 residents now have one shot compared to 7,412, or four per cent, who have had two doses and are considered vaccinated fully.

About 65 per cent of adult Ontarians have had one dose, the province reported Friday.

There was one new local case of COVID-19 reported Friday. The health unit reported it was that of a North Hastings man in his 50s who contracted the virus through close contact. Seven recoveries decreased the number of cases active in the region to 32 from 38 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported; the region’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 11.

There were 1,119 total cases logged, of which 1,076 were reported as recovered. There were 483 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region. There were no outbreaks.

There remained six people with the virus in Belleville General Hospital. Three were in intensive care and one was on a ventilator.

Across Ontario, there were 1,273 new cases compared to 1,135 on Thursday. The province recorded 2,362 further recoveries and 14 more deaths. To date 8,711 people in the province had died of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations declined by 49 cases from a day earlier and totalled 1,023. There were 645 patients in intensive care, a decrease of five, and 458 patients on ventilators, an increase of six.

More information on COVID-19 and related supports is available on the health unit’s website at hpepublichealth.ca.

