Half of HPE residents now have one dose of vaccine

Article content

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties have reached a vaccination milestone, with half of all residents having received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The figured was reported in the Friday edition of Hastings Prince Edward Public Health’s daily pandemic update.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Half of HPE residents now have one dose of vaccine Back to video

The health unit’s update showed 83,918 residents now have one shot compared to 7,412, or four per cent, who have had two doses and are considered vaccinated fully.

About 65 per cent of adult Ontarians have had one dose, the province reported Friday.

There was one new local case of COVID-19 reported Friday. The health unit reported it was that of a North Hastings man in his 50s who contracted the virus through close contact. Seven recoveries decreased the number of cases active in the region to 32 from 38 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported; the region’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 11.

There were 1,119 total cases logged, of which 1,076 were reported as recovered. There were 483 cases involving variants of concern identified in the region. There were no outbreaks.