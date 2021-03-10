





Article content With the annual budget season underway, Hastings County departments are aiming for stability rather than trying to stage big, new projects amid pandemic-related uncertainty. The county committees overseeing long-term care, emergency services and community and human services met online Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hastings County aims for "status quo" budget Back to video “We’ve tried to be as fiscally careful as we can,” chief administrative officer Jim Pine said. The county will, in total, decrease staffing by two positions rather than adding more. Each department put forth what directors described as tight budgets intended to maintain services without much additional spending, especially with provincial funding uncertain. “We’re so consumed with the pandemic that everything else is status-quo,” finance director Susan Horwood said in a later telephone interview. She said the Ontario government “has been good to us in covering our pandemic costs,” yet it’s not known whether past changes to funding will occur and what new changes lie in store for municipalities.

Article content That led to county directors tightening the reins on some programs. Despite many changes in the long-term care sector, the only gap in funding was about $29,000 in costs at Bancroft’s Hastings Centennial Manor, Horwood said. She said this year’s budget may absorb that, but it’s hoped Ontario will reimburse the county. The county had unveiled a five-year plan to reach the recommended four hours of personal care per long-term care resident per day in each of its homes by increasing staffing. Both Centennial Manor and Belleville’s Hastings Manor have, after investments last year, rates of slightly more than three hours. That plan to reach four hours was to run from 2020 to 2024, but Horwood said no additional staffing is expected this year. “We’ve had some good investments and it’s time to see what the province is going to do with their new funding model.” Ontario has signaled changes are coming but details have yet to be confirmed. “We believe it’s a broken model,” she said of the current funding system. “The pandemic has shone a light on long-term care and we would all be surprised if it wasn’t addressed by the province,” said Horwood. “I think our budgets reflect that reality of the uncertainty. We didn’t increase our funding.” Pine said a study commissioned by the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus favoured funding homes based on bed numbers, something he said is simpler than the current model. Paramedic service is part of the government’s review of health and emergency services – a process in which Pine is serving as government consultant. Pine said he’s awaiting instructions on that review.

Article content Horwood said that’s now on hold and the county will “sit tight” until more information is available. “It’s really not a forward-looking budget,” she said, again citing the ongoing pandemic response as funded by the province. “If they want us to keep doing what we’ve doing … as long as they keep funding those programs, we can keep helping.” Paramedics’ budget does include a plan for continuing the creation of new base in the county’s central zone, likely south of Madoc. Chief Doug Socha’s report said sites have been toured and land is to be purchased this year, with construction in 2022. The paramedics have also seen a major funding increase for community paramedicine. What had been $125,000 in base funding is now $2 million spread over three years, funded entirely by Ontario. Horwood and facilities director Jim Duffin presented a draft asset-management showing the need for investment in aging housing and other assets. “Today we’re in good shape, but we can’t carry on with the same investments we have, or our assets will quickly deteriorate,” said Horwood. The total funding gap wasn’t quantified: the directors are preparing a further report and draft plan for council’s review. But it’s expected to be significant. There’s an estimated need in the next 10 years for $117 million for community and human services – which oversees housing – yet about $22 million is available. “Insurance was a big issue across the budgets,” Horwood continued.

Article content Municipalities are facing huge increases in premiums. The county’s first quote was an increase of 35 per cent for this year alone. Horwood said a request for a second quote cut the original quote by $86,000. “It’s hard to believe it’s a mitigation strategy when it’s actually going up by 22 per cent,” she said. While each of the budgets presented Wednesday showed surpluses from 2020, Horwood said those were due to programs halting during the pandemic, the cancellation of training and conferences, and other one-time savings. Committee members expressed satisfaction, in general terms, with the budgets, which are pending council approval March 25.

